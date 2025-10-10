How to use X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.10

The power of X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.10 has the ability to improve your vanilla gameplay experience and be a powerful tool while trying to look for specific ores, minerals, and resources in the game. These packs make your blocks transparent and X-ray-themed, revealing the insides of blocks and allowing you to locate what you want without endless searching.

Here's how you can get your hands on a pack to install X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.10.

Note: X-ray resource packs are banned in several servers and Realms due to their unfair competitive advantages. It is recommended that players read all the rules and instructions for servers before using the pack in multiplayer environments. As for single-player worlds, we won't tell if you don't.

Guide to get X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.10

Install the resource pack to get X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.10

The resource pack that lets you unlock X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.10 can be installed natively and does not require any additional API or mods as dependencies. These packs are handy if you wish to turn your world transparent and easily locate rare ores, trial chambers, and structures such as End portals.

Here's how you can download and install the Minecraft 1.21.10 X-ray pack:

Download an X-ray resource pack, such as X-ray Ultimate by Filmjolk. Once the ZIP file is downloaded, launch a new or existing instance of Minecraft. Head over to the Options tab on the home screen. Once opened, navigate to the tab marked Resource Packs. Now, click on the button marked Open Pack Folder. Drag and drop your downloaded X-ray pack ZIP file into this folder. Go back to Minecraft and look for the X-ray pack in the list of available packs. Once located, hover over the pack and click the arrow button to apply it to your game.

You are recommended to ensure that the X-ray resource pack is above the default Minecraft pack to prevent the native settings from overriding it. It can be reordered easily by clicking the pack's icon to make sure it's on top. Once done, those settings will be selected.

Once completed, click on "Done" and head back to the loading screen. You can now head into a new or existing world and try out your newfound X-ray superpowers to discover the secrets of your world.

How to use the Minecraft 1.21.10 X-ray pack

How to use the Minecraft 1.21.10 X-ray pack

Once you have enabled X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.10 by installing the downloaded resource pack, open a world and use the feature to locate ores, trial chambers, and other hidden structures. You will notice that the world and all blocks will turn into transparent structures with distinct outlines.

Unlike mods, where you need to separately enable the features or use a specific item or command, this resource pack is turned on by making sure it is set to the top. The X-ray pack offers a seamless way of locating structures like hidden ore veins or mineshafts without requiring a Minecraft seed map.

Additionally, the pack for X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.10 also lets you find structures like trial chambers, making it easier to locate them and get your hands on the hidden loot. It offers the ability to find items in the game without unnecessary exploration or endless venturing into dangerous caves.

While you can use the pack natively, it is recommended to pair X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.10 with utility mods such as Night Vision, Astromine, or Optifine to enhance their powers and unlock additional perks. Blending these X-ray packs with visual enhancement mods can make the yearning for resources and structures a breeze.

