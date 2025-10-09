Minecraft nautilus guide: Spawning, taming, and uses

The Minecraft nautilus is a brand-new mob introduced in the much-awaited Mounts of Mayhem drop. This unique aquatic entity allows players to explore the vast depths of the ocean without worrying about resurfacing. Apart from aiding in exploration, it has an array of uses and powers as well.

Here's everything you need to know to spawn, tame, and use the Minecraft nautilus.

Minecraft nautilus spawning guide

The Minecraft nautilus can be found in all the ocean biomes in your world (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft nautilus was introduced in the Mounts of Mayhem game drop and can be found in all ocean biomes in the game. Head over to biomes such as warm ocean, lukewarm ocean, cold ocean, or deep ocean, and look for the entity. It can be easily located due to its distinctive appearance and design. Similar to most mobs, it is found in the wild and cannot be crafted.

The nautilus can be found at any depth and does not require you to dive too deep. The mob can be found wandering near the shores or further away. It is recommended to take a boat further out to the ocean and dive down to look for it. If you wish to prolong your search, you can consume a Potion of Water Breathing.

How to tame the Minecraft Nautilus

You can tame the nautilus in Minecraft by feeding it pufferfish (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can tame a Minecraft nautilus using pufferfish or a bucket of pufferfish. Simply take the block and interact with the nautilus multiple times till you see hearts appear. Once tamed, the mob will follow you around. Once tamed, you can mount the nautilus by using a saddle on it.

A tamed nautilus has a roaming restriction of 16 blocks with a saddle, while it can go up to 32 blocks without one. Once tamed, it will follow you when you are in the water. Additionally, it is worth mentioning that the mob is neutral until provoked. Once provoked, it will use a dash attack to defend itself.

However, there is a variant of the mob ridden by a drowned rider wielding a trident, known as the zombie nautilus. It is hostile and will attack you when approached. While the zombie variant is harmless on its own, it will attack when ridden by a hostile mob.

You can use a pufferfish on two nautilus to breed them (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

As for breeding, simply take pufferfish and interact with two nautilus mobs to make them enter love mode. Once done, they will give birth to a baby nautilus. You can feed it more pufferfish to help it grow.

How to use the Minecraft Nautilus

Use the nautilus in Minecraft to explore underwater as long as you want (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft nautilus is a powerful underwater mob that can help you explore and navigate the depths with ease. Riding a tamed nautilus applies the Breath of the Nautilus status effect, which helps you breathe underwater. This essentially removes the need to resurface and lets you stay as long as you want.

Once mounted, it can be navigated in a fashion similar to the happy ghast in Minecraft. You can use the jump button to dash in a direction of your choice, making you travel faster. Additionally, this dash can be used as an attack to slam against mobs and deal damage as well.

Use armor on your Minecraft nautilus to protect it from damage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Apart from its regular use, the Minecraft nautilus can be equipped with a unique armor that comes in copper, gold, iron, diamond, and netherite variants. The non-netherite nautilus armor can be found in naturally generated chests in shipwrecks, ocean ruins, and buried treasure. It cannot be crafted like the spear in Minecraft.

The nautilus armor protects the mob from damage and lets you fight opponents like drowned or zombie nautilus with hostile riders with ease. It is recommended to equip the armor to ensure the entity is protected during clashes with hostile mobs or while using dash.

It is also worth mentioning that the Minecraft nautilus is strictly an underwater creature. Bringing the mob onto land will deal suffocation damage until it dies. It is recommended to keep it underwater at all times. You can use a lead to tie the mob to a fence or some other block.

