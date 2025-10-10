On-foot movement will drastically improve with Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop

Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem is a new game drop releasing sometime in the Winters. It was announced at Minecraft Live 2025 in September and will be the fourth game drop of the year. New features coming with the game drop include a spear and a new lunge enchantment.

Ad

An argument can be made that these new features, paired with existing features, will make on-foot movement a lot easier in Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem. Here's how.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

How on-foot movement will improve using a spear and trident in Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop

Riptide enchanted trident already made movement easy

Ad

Trending

Riptide allows players to fly towards the direction of the trident when in contact with water (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Trident is an existing melee and ranged weapon in Minecraft that can be obtained and used in various ways. Apart from being a weapon, it can also be used for traveling if the riptide enchantment is applied to it.

Ad

Riptide is a trident-exclusive enchantment that allows players to propel themselves towards the trident's direction when they are in contact with water. This means that when they are wet because of rain or are touching a water block, they can aim towards a location and pretend to throw the trident. Instead of the trident getting thrown, their character will zoom towards that location.

Riptide is used by many players to traverse across regions with ease. Some players even create man-made puddles at regular distances so that they can keep using the trident and travel quickly.

Ad

Lunge enchanted spear will further improve on-foot movements

Lunge is a new enchantment that allows players to dash forward using the spear (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Lunge is a brand new spear-exclusive enchantment that allows players to dash forward when using the weapon. This enchantment and spear will arrive with Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem.

Ad

When players are stationary and perform a jab attack, the enchantment will activate, propelling players towards the direction of their crosshair. If players are mid-air, they can easily dash several blocks ahead. To reach maximum dash distance, players need to aim perfectly at the horizon so that their line of sight is parallel to the ground.

When these features are released in the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop, players will be able to use both the riptide enchanted trident and the lunge enchanted spear to massively improve their on-foot movement.

Ad

If they are in contact with water, players can use the trident; otherwise, they can use the spear to travel with ease.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!