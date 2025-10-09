  • home icon
A Minecraft Movie 2 officially announced

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Oct 09, 2025 18:07 GMT
A Minecraft Movie 2
A Minecraft Movie 2 has been officially announced (Image via X/@AMinecraftMovie)

A Minecraft Movie 2 has been officially announced, leaving fans and gamers surprised. The teaser for the much-awaited sequel to the globally popular Minecraft movie was suddenly revealed by the official account, set to release on July 23, 2027.

Here's everything you need to know about A Minecraft Movie 2.

Mojang has just confirmed A Minecraft Movie 2 on a random Thursday afternoon

Mojang has just announced A Minecraft Movie 2, leaving fans and gamers in disbelief and excitement. The official account for the movie casually dropped a poster with two pickaxes lying next to each other, creating the roman numeral II. Alongside the image, the following caption was added:

"Building terrain. See you in theaters July 23 2027. #Minecraft"

The teaser officially confirms that A Minecraft Movie 2 is in the works, and it is set to release worldwide on July 23, 2027. Speculations regarding a sequel had begun when the end credits of A Minecraft movie hinted at a continuation of the lore. Additionally, the plot ended with tidbits that had subtly hinted at a continuation of the plot

In the post-credit scene, Steve goes back to his old residence and meets Alex. He then proceeds to ask about the chest in the attic and steps inside her house to talk to him. Alex is the second default character in the Minecraft universe and is closely associated with Steve. It is quite possible that the introduction could tease a sequel featuring the female protagonist.

Additionally, the leaked Ender Dragon concept art from A Minecraft Movie's cancelled version featured a female protagonist who goes on a quest to find the dragon. It could be possible that the team revives this alternate version and finally offers viewers a plot based on the base game's narrative.

The overwhelming success of A Minecraft Movie makes the sequel a no-brainer. The first-ever film adaptation of the bestselling title has raked in $957,749,195 at the box office, making it the second-highest-grossing video game film adaptation of all time. Now, viewers and fans will have to yearn for the mines till the A Minecraft Movie 2 hits their nearest big screen.

