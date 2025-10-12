Minecraft now has a special dashing mechanic

The latest Minecraft snapshot introduced features of the upcoming Mounts of Mayhem drop, adding mobs like the nautilus and zombie horse, as well as the much-awaited spear. Alongside these items, the build has also added a unique dashing mechanic with the spear that could be a game-changer for players.

Here's everything you need to know about the special dashing mechanic added with the spear in the latest Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem update.

Mojang adds special dashing mechanic as part of new Minecraft update

The Lunge attack in the spear adds a new dashing mechanic to the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The latest Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem update introduces an array of new features and mobs, allowing players to engage with items like the spear and entities such as the nautilus, zombie horse, and more. However, alongside these additions, the developers have also introduced a new dashing mechanic that could be a potential game-changer.

The spear is a rather unique weapon in Minecraft that offers players the ability for close-quarter and moderately ranged combat. It features two attacks: jab and charge, which can be used as desired. However, the jab attack of the weapon can be enhanced to create a brand-new dashing mechanic, the Lunge.

When players enchant the spear with the Lunge enchantment, using the enchanted spear with the jab mode propels players horizontally in the view direction, dealing devastating damage to opponents. This enchanted dash movement is exclusive to the spear and is a great way to attack opponents.

Use an anvil or an enchanting table to add the Lunge enchantment to your spear (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Simply use the enchanting table or an anvil to enchant the spear. After being enchanted, players need to adjust their view angle to be perfectly leveled horizontally to achieve maximum lunge distance. Once levelled properly, simply use the jab attack to be propelled forward at a significant speed.

This new dash movement is great for damaging opponents or moving past overwhelming crowds with ease. However, it is worth mentioning that the Lunge does significant durability damage to the Spear and should be used sparingly to ensure longevity of the item. Additionally, this enchantment cannot be used alongside the effect of mending.

