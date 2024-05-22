Minecraft Sophisticated Backpacks mod: Features, install guide, and more

As soon as players enter a new Minecraft world, they must start gathering all kinds of blocks and items. Soon enough, the inventory gets filled up, and they feel the need to create chests to store various items. While there are several ways to travel the vast in-game world with more storage (using donkeys, boat chests, and shulker boxes), players simply cannot expand their inventory.

For this reason, the bustling modding community of Minecraft has created a mod that adds a backpack to increase the storage. Here is everything to know about Sophisticated Backpacks mod.

Everything to know about Sophisticated Backpacks Minecraft mod

Features that Sophisticated Backpacks Minecraft mod adds

Backpacks can increase a player's inventory slots (Image via Mojang Studios)

Sophisticated Backpacks is a Minecraft mod that adds all kinds of backpacks to the game. Players can start by crafting a basic backpack. This can be done with four leather, four strings, and one chest. The crafting recipe is shown in the picture below:

Backpack crafting recipe (Image via Mojang Studios)

Once a backpack is made, players can then press B on their keyboards to quickly access it. The basic backpack will have the same amount of slots as the player's vanilla inventory.

To craft bigger backpacks, players can do so using iron, gold, diamond, and even netherite. These backpacks can also be dyed with different colors by combining them with different dyes on the crafting table.

When players open the backpack, they will see different options and settings to further configure the new feature.

Sophisticated Backpacks is extremely detailed with loads of tweakable backpack settings. Furthermore, the mod offers different upgrades that players can apply to backpacks.

There are a total of 17 upgrades, all having special features. For example, the feeding upgrade automatically feeds players food items from the backpack when the hunger bar depletes, the magnet upgrade directly teleports all items to the backpack, and more.

First, an upgraded base needs to be crafted using iron ingot, strings, and leather. Then, the base can be crafted with all kinds of items to yield different upgrades. Below is the picture of the basic upgrade base crafting recipe:

Upgrade base crafting recipe (Image via Mojang Studios)

How to download and install the Sophisticated Backpacks Minecraft mod

Players need to install Forge API and then install Sophisticated Backpacks mod (Collage via Sportskeeda)

Sophisticated Backpacks is a famous mod that has over 62,000,000 downloads from the CurseForge website alone. The mod currently runs on the 1.20.4 game version and is compatible with both Forge and NeoForge API systems.

Players first need to either download Forge or NeoForge API to run Sophisticated Backpacks. These can be easily downloaded from their respective official websites. Users must remember to download API compatible with the 1.20.4 game version.

After installing these APIs, players can search and download the latest Sophisticated Backpacks mod from the CurseForge website. The latest mod version will support Minecraft 1.20.4.

The mod zip file must then be transferred to the mods folder located in the main game directory on any device. Finally, when the API is installed and Sophisticated Backpacks is successfully in the correct folder, players can open the official game launcher and boot up the modded version of the title. They can then enjoy the new backpacks in Minecraft.

