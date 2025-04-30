New Minecraft splash potion changes explained

Mojang recently made some small but important changes to splash potions for Minecraft's second game drop of 2025. The developers are currently working on all kinds of new features like the happy ghast, harness, dried ghast, and so on. Along with that, they have also brought changes to existing features like leads and splash potions in recent snapshots and beta and previews.

Ad

Here is everything to know about the new upcoming splash potion changes coming to Minecraft.

What are the new splash potion changes in Minecraft?

Splash potion's effect duration and strength mechanics have changed

The splash potion's effect intensity will change according to the distance between its and the entity's hitboxes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

In Minecraft Java snapshot 25w18a, Mojang decided to once again change how splash potions affect entities. In simple terms, the splash potion's effect strength will soon be based on the distances between its and the entity's hitboxes.

Ad

Trending

As shown in the picture above, the distance between the splash potion and the entity's hitbox will determine the amount of the effect the entity experiences.

If the entity is directly hit by the splash potion, it will encounter the full force of that potion's effects. Furthermore, if multiple entities are grouped close to each other, all of them will receive the same amount of effect.

However, if they are slightly far away from where the splash potion activates, then the game will determine the distance between their hitboxes and accordingly give less effect or a shorter effect duration.

Ad

This is the main change Mojang has brought to the splash potion's effect in Minecraft.

Previous splash potion changes

Mojang made some changes before the 25w18a snapshot as well (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The aforementioned tweak is not the most recent change to splash potions. In September 2024, Mojang decided that the effects of a splash potion would be the same regardless of whether it hits a player's head or feet.

Ad

However, the recent splash potion changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w18a nullify the previous change, as now the effect's intensity is completely determined by the hitboxes of the potion and the entity. The potion will have the same effect when it hits a player on their feet or head.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!