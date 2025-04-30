Why new lead crafting recipe in Minecraft might be a game-changer

Mojang is currently working on Minecraft's second game drop of 2025. They have already revealed loads of new features like happy ghast, ghastling, dried ghast, locator bar, and more. Along with that, they have also brought major changes to how leads work. In a recent Java Edition snapshot, 25w18a, they added another major change to the utility item.

Ad

Mojang decided to change the lead's crafting recipe such that it could change how players acquire and use the item. Here is everything to know about the lead's upcoming crafting recipe change in Minecraft.

Note: Parts of the article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

How lead's new crafting recipe in Minecraft might change the gameplay

Lead's previous and upcoming crafting recipes

Ad

Trending

Lead will no longer require a slime ball. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

As of now, players need four strings and one slime ball to craft two leads in Minecraft. This has been the crafting recipe of the utility item ever since it was first released in 2013.

Ad

Strings are simple items players can obtain by killing spiders or breaking cobwebs using a sword. However, a slime ball is slightly tricky to get since players either need to kill slimes, which are rare hostile mobs spawning in slime chunks, or get a trade for them through a wandering trader.

After more than a decade, Mojang finally decided to change the lead's crafting recipe in 2025 with Minecraft's second game drop. The new recipe only requires players to combine five strings to craft two leads. The additional string fits in the slot where the slime ball is currently used.

Ad

This means that from now on, players will not need the rare green ball to craft one of the most useful tools in Minecraft.

Gameplay changes that could take place after lead's new recipe

Players no longer need to kill or hunt for slimes early in the game. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

For many years now, players have had a rough time making or obtaining leads early in the game, particularly because of the lack of a slime ball.

Ad

One common and hilarious way to directly get lead was to kill wandering traders that usually spawn with two trader llamas connected with leads. By killing the trader and the llamas, players were able to get the utility item.

On the other hand, players had to search for a Swamp biome or slime chunks to find slimes at night to get slime balls. Though finding slime can be useful in the long run, many players new to a world still try to find slime solely to make leads.

Ad

Both these inconveniences will soon be resolved with the lead's new crafting recipe. There are chances that wandering traders might not be killed as often, and players can take their time finding slimes if they want them for other purposes.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!