Why new lead crafting recipe in Minecraft might be a game-changer

Mojang is currently working on Minecraft's second game drop of 2025. They have already revealed loads of new features like happy ghast, ghastling, dried ghast, locator bar, and more. Along with that, they have also brought major changes to how leads work. In a recent Java Edition snapshot, 25w18a, they added another major change to the utility item.
Mojang decided to change the lead's crafting recipe such that it could change how players acquire and use the item. Here is everything to know about the lead's upcoming crafting recipe change in Minecraft.
Note: Parts of the article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.
How lead's new crafting recipe in Minecraft might change the gameplay
Lead's previous and upcoming crafting recipes
As of now, players need four strings and one slime ball to craft two leads in Minecraft. This has been the crafting recipe of the utility item ever since it was first released in 2013.
Strings are simple items players can obtain by killing spiders or breaking cobwebs using a sword. However, a slime ball is slightly tricky to get since players either need to kill slimes, which are rare hostile mobs spawning in slime chunks, or get a trade for them through a wandering trader.
After more than a decade, Mojang finally decided to change the lead's crafting recipe in 2025 with Minecraft's second game drop. The new recipe only requires players to combine five strings to craft two leads. The additional string fits in the slot where the slime ball is currently used.
This means that from now on, players will not need the rare green ball to craft one of the most useful tools in Minecraft.
Gameplay changes that could take place after lead's new recipe
For many years now, players have had a rough time making or obtaining leads early in the game, particularly because of the lack of a slime ball.
One common and hilarious way to directly get lead was to kill wandering traders that usually spawn with two trader llamas connected with leads. By killing the trader and the llamas, players were able to get the utility item.
On the other hand, players had to search for a Swamp biome or slime chunks to find slimes at night to get slime balls. Though finding slime can be useful in the long run, many players new to a world still try to find slime solely to make leads.
Both these inconveniences will soon be resolved with the lead's new crafting recipe. There are chances that wandering traders might not be killed as often, and players can take their time finding slimes if they want them for other purposes.
