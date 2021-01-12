Fans react as Minecraft star Dream posts first livestream on Twitch in over a month

Minecraft sensation Dream broke Twitter recently, courtesy of a triumphant return to Twitch.
The 21-year old YouTuber had last streamed on the Amazon-owned platform over a month ago, leaving fans in dire need of some quality Dream content. His recent return to the platform proved to be a pleasant surprise for his fans as they tuned into his stream in large numbers.
Apart from providing fans with some quality gameplay, Dream also hosted an interactive Q&A session with fans, which soon led to a barrage of reactions online.
From the hilarious to the bizarre, the Twitter community ensured that they covered a wide range of topics and placed a series of intriguing questions before the Minecraft sensation.
Twitter reacts to Dream's return to Twitch
Dream's return to Twitch managed to create a massive stir online, and his Q&A session initiated a Twitter trend called #askdream.
Within minutes, the hashtag took over Twitter and began to dominate the trending page.
Here are some of the questions fans posed to Dream on Twitter:
With #askdream currently trending at the top spot, it seems like the Minecraft star has once again succeeded in taking over Twitter.
He's also collaborated with GeorgeNotFound, Sapnap, TommyInnit, Quackity, and Karl Jacobs. They've formed the DreamSMP or Dream Team. Together, they lead the Minecraft community.
Of late, the world of Minecraft has been missing the presence of Dream, as the YouTuber has been busy dealing with quite a few issues. These issues range from his cheating scandal to more personal matters involving his ex-girlfriend. He even got doxxed.
Despite these obstacles, he continues to be one of the biggest online personalities in the world. Today, he commands a stellar following of millions across the globe. It clearly was on show after his return to Twitch.
