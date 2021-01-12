Fans react as Minecraft star Dream posts first livestream on Twitch in over a month

Minecraft sensation Dream broke Twitter recently, courtesy of a triumphant return to Twitch.

The 21-year old YouTuber had last streamed on the Amazon-owned platform over a month ago, leaving fans in dire need of some quality Dream content. His recent return to the platform proved to be a pleasant surprise for his fans as they tuned into his stream in large numbers.

dream is in dream is live

his offline chat pic.twitter.com/aLLrsHOQ4M — jackie ✧･ﾟ: * (@netheritenap) January 12, 2021

Apart from providing fans with some quality gameplay, Dream also hosted an interactive Q&A session with fans, which soon led to a barrage of reactions online.

From the hilarious to the bizarre, the Twitter community ensured that they covered a wide range of topics and placed a series of intriguing questions before the Minecraft sensation.

Twitter reacts to Dream's return to Twitch

Advertisement

Dream's return to Twitch managed to create a massive stir online, and his Q&A session initiated a Twitter trend called #askdream.

Within minutes, the hashtag took over Twitter and began to dominate the trending page.

DREAM IS LIVE!! HE'S LIVE AGAIN!! HES BACK!! DREAM IS BACK!!! I MISSED HIM SO MUCH-



I'm crying pic.twitter.com/GemqF5Bm0q — RosealinaHeart (@RosealinaHeart) January 12, 2021

i cant believe this is real. dream is live on twitch. pic.twitter.com/98xZfBU0wv — hope ✧ (@sorryimneptune) January 12, 2021

Advertisement

Here are some of the questions fans posed to Dream on Twitter:

#askdream how do these make you feel pic.twitter.com/U3XtQbIdif — yeetus deletus (@hyxmix) January 12, 2021

#AskDream sir. it’s for the artists. which of these hair styles is closest to yours pic.twitter.com/cQzcwCYxEt — jay • CHECK PINNED (@jaybloom_) January 12, 2021

Advertisement

#askdream DO YOU HAVE A PIERCING PLS THIS IS MY SECOND TIME ASKING IT pic.twitter.com/VoVq7GtXSO — ame☁️ (@ttvuk_) January 12, 2021

#AskDream i made you a crochet plushie what do you think about it 🥺 pic.twitter.com/jLhtKswE2f — leafietheflower (@leafietheflower) January 12, 2021

Advertisement

#askdream Why does Tommy look like this guy? pic.twitter.com/XTeEPFGGGA — The Fag Bag Man (@Leonard25799472) January 12, 2021

#askdream



what’s coming out first, you or the podcast? — sofia (@dttwtsofia) January 12, 2021

#askdream so do you prefer watching belle delphine with sapnap in person or over a discord call? — Ali (@Alienu_) January 12, 2021

Advertisement

#askdream do you think you're a catboy or a dogboy. please settle the debate — nova » WATCHING DREAM!!! (@sunlitdreamin) January 12, 2021

#askdream why did you keep doing that hand thing in the mr beast “face reveal” era pic.twitter.com/F7mWNw2r61 — — nico (@nicobluess) January 12, 2021

#askdream how do u make food for patches but eat fast food like everyday pic.twitter.com/UNLqAvp8f1 — auraley (@auraleyy) January 12, 2021

Advertisement

With #askdream currently trending at the top spot, it seems like the Minecraft star has once again succeeded in taking over Twitter.

He's also collaborated with GeorgeNotFound, Sapnap, TommyInnit, Quackity, and Karl Jacobs. They've formed the DreamSMP or Dream Team. Together, they lead the Minecraft community.

Of late, the world of Minecraft has been missing the presence of Dream, as the YouTuber has been busy dealing with quite a few issues. These issues range from his cheating scandal to more personal matters involving his ex-girlfriend. He even got doxxed.

Despite these obstacles, he continues to be one of the biggest online personalities in the world. Today, he commands a stellar following of millions across the globe. It clearly was on show after his return to Twitch.