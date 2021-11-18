Minecraft star Dream delivers yet another controversial take about millennials on Twitter

Popular Minecraft streamer, Dream, is well known for his controversial opinions that he shares on Twitter. The streamer recently retweeted a "study" that claimed that many millennials prefer part of their paychecks in crypto currency. However, he retweeted the post in a sarcastic tone, suggesting that many millennials prefer getting a follow by their favorite streamer on Twitter instead of their paycheck at all.

dream @dreamwastaken @PhlashDark A Third of Millennials and Half of Generation Z Prefer A Follow From Their Favorite Celebrity on Twitter Instead Of Their Paycheck: Report

His fans instantly jumped upon the opportunity to get their favorite streamer to follow them back on Twitter.

Dream makes an ironic remark suggesting millennials would prefer a follow back instead of their paycheck

Twitter is currently buzzing with the idea of crypto currency and its benefits. Naturally, there are two sides to this conversation as well, with one section of people believing in the positives of crypto currency while the other is completely against the idea. Due to the popularity of the subject, a number of studies have cropped up regarding the topic as well. One such study claimed that "a third of millennials and half of Generation Z prefer part of their paycheck in crypto."

Dream was quick to call out this post, but true to his style, he did so in an ironic manner where he suggested that millennials and Gen Z do not even want their paychecks and instead would just be happy with a follow back from their favorite streamer or celebrity. The streamer's fans responded in the affirmative, asking him to follow them back.

Dream was recently under fire for posting an insensitive Veterans Day tweet

Dream, who is well known for his controversial tweets, had recently posted an ironic tweet on the occasion of Veterans Day on November 11. However, while some of his fans joined in on the joke, many thought it was insensitive towards actual war veterans and promptly asked him to remove the tweet.

dream @dreamwastaken Happy Veterans Day to everyone who fought in the l'manburg war 💪💪❤️



Your courage and bravery was unparalleled. 🇱🇷🏅 🥇🇱🇷



god bless

People believed that while it was obvious that the streamer was only joking, it was still quite distasteful in nature. They felt that it was disrespectful towards actual war veterans. However, Dream quickly clarified his stance, saying that he was against war in general, and that his post was ironic in nature.

dream @dreamwastaken the amount of people not picking up on the fact that this is irony is ridiculous, I don't think people who fought in literal wars are sitting on Twitter getting offended over an ironic Minecraft Youtuber's tweet.



war is terrible, end of story stfu

The streamer's fans supported him, suggesting that it was a simple joke that should be treated as one.

