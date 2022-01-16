×
"Lol hi": Minecraft star Ranboo finally returns to the UK

Ranboo returns to the UK (Image via @Ranboosaysstuff Twitter)
Modified Jan 16, 2022 02:42 PM IST
Feature

One of the most famous Minecraft streamers, Ranboo, finally returned to the UK. The American Minecraft streamer grew in popularity in the UK during his 2021 visit. He made his emotional return to the US in November but is now back in the UK to meet all his fellow streamers and content creators.

Ranboo started streaming and creating content in 2020 and quickly gained popularity on Twitch and YouTube. After returning to the US, Ranboo expressed his desire to return to the UK and make content there. Recently, he announced that he will be going to the UK soon on a stream. Yesterday, on January 16th, he tweeted some photos of himself in the UK.

Fans erupted with excitement as their favorite Minecraft streamer returned to the UK to meet all his friends and make content there. More shocking was that he wasn't wearing his dark shades, completely exposing his eyes. Ranboo has been private about his identity on the internet, but seeing him revealing his eyes in public was refreshing and shocking.

Lol hi https://t.co/HOAyltmOsq

Minecraft community reacts to Ranboo returning to the UK

After seeing their favorite Minecraft streamer make his long-awaited return to the UK, fans from all around the world flocked to his tweet to express their excitement and joy.

Many other UK-based Minecraft streamers also commented on the photos, welcoming him back to the country. Ranboo was with Aimsey, another rising streamer.

@Ranboosaysstuff welcome home
@tommyinnit Glad to be back :D See you soon

TommyInnit, another famous Minecraft streamer, welcomed Ranboo to the UK. Ranboo also replied to his tweet hoping to meet him soon.

@Ranboosaysstuff welcome back 👏🏻👏🏻😊

Another well-known Minecraft streamer, Ph1LzA, replied to his tweet welcoming him back.

@Ranboosaysstuff I HAVE BEEN HERE FOR DAYS YOU ALL HAVE BEEN PLAYED

Ranboo himself replied to the tweet with his alternate Twitter account. He trolled his followers by stating that he had been in the UK for a long time but dropped the news yesterday.

@Ranboosaysstuff HARDEST SECRET OF MY LIFE https://t.co/hI1g87I4OI

Aimsey, who was with Ranboo, posted a photo with the Minecraft streamer. She expressed how she kept the secret of him being in the UK for a while.

@Ranboosaysstuff https://t.co/cXRiVXiaPf

Another acquaintance of Ranboo, Serena, posted a photo of Ranboo with Aimsey.

@Ranboosaysstuff Who let him back in

Another good friend of Ranboo, Billzo, also commented on the tweet. He humorously asked who let him back into the UK.

@Ranboosaysstuff NO FUCKING WAY, HOW THE FUCK DID NOBODY LEAK THIS FOR ONCE 😭
@Ranboosaysstuff hold on
@Ranboosaysstuff I KNEW IT THE UK TRUTHUNG WAS REAL
@Ranboosaysstuff WHAT

Thousands of fans were shocked that Ranboo returned to the UK. Some were also shocked to see the streamer completely exposing his eyes by not wearing any shades. All fans expressed their surprise and delight.

