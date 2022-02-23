Minecraft star TommyInnit calls out to YouTubers for “biggest Minecraft video ever”

Recently, popular Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer TommyInnit sent out a tweet that called upon a ton of YouTubers for a video idea he has. Known for being quite active on social media platforms like Twitter, Tommy received quite the response on his tweet.

tommy @tommyaltinnit youtubers DM me! everyone @ who you want to see in the video, I need loads of people! youtubers DM me! everyone @ who you want to see in the video, I need loads of people! https://t.co/WUiHVNoL0d

The teen is one of the most influential content creators on the internet. He is known for his quirky and funny Minecraft gameplay, especially his various collaborations with other YouTubers like Quackity, Ranboo, Tubbo, Dream, and many more as part of the Dream SMP streamer server.

“I need loads of people!”: TommyInnit invites YouTubers for new Minecraft video

The 17-year old content creator sounded enthusiastic in his tweet, saying that he needed tons of people. He encouraged his followers, viewers, and fans to use the comments section to tag the Twitter handles of creators they wanted to see in his upcoming video. He also asked content creators to contact him via direct messages.

The tweet included a poster about said video, which had the primary details regarding its release and contents. The video title seems to be “100 Minecraft YouTubers vs Natural Disasters”.

The background of the poster shows a volcano and a quote saying, “It’s Emperor Schlatt’s turn now…”, referring to the Emperor of the empire of Manberg on the Dream SMP.

The recording process for the video is set to begin on February 24 at 8 pm GMT. In his tweet and poster, Tommy constantly mentioned that any YouTuber is welcome to participate in the video. Therefore, players can gear up and expect many new faces alongside some of the biggest names in the Minecraft content creation community.

Reaction and responses to Tommy’s tweet

Many players, fans, and content creators replied to the tweet, hoping to secure a spot as one of the hundred people in the video. Tommy himself posted the first reply from his main account, saying that the upcoming video would be the “biggest Minecraft video ever.”

TommyInnit @tommyinnit @tommyaltinnit THIS IS GONNA BE THE BIGGEST MINECRAFT VIDEO EVER @tommyaltinnit THIS IS GONNA BE THE BIGGEST MINECRAFT VIDEO EVER

Summer__MC @Summer__MC @tommyinnit @tommyaltinnit Hmmmmm.... Would I count...? Could I join, I am powerful enough to survive Storm Ensti-whateveritsnameis so I'm sure I'd be finneeeeeeeeeee with a volcano. I would just say no. It can't kill me without my consent. @tommyinnit @tommyaltinnit Hmmmmm.... Would I count...? Could I join, I am powerful enough to survive Storm Ensti-whateveritsnameis so I'm sure I'd be finneeeeeeeeeee with a volcano. I would just say no. It can't kill me without my consent.

VenNotIncluded @vennotincluded @tommyinnit @tommyaltinnit PUT ME IN COACH IM READY LETS GO @tommyinnit @tommyaltinnit PUT ME IN COACH IM READY LETS GO

Fusion Hunter @Fusion_Hunter_ @tommyinnit @tommyaltinnit surly with 100 creators I at least have a chance of getting in lmao @tommyinnit @tommyaltinnit surly with 100 creators I at least have a chance of getting in lmao

Haaniya Samsutheen @HSamsutheen @tommyinnit . @tommyaltinnit Hey Tommy, please please please please pick me. Coz I’m a MCYTer and It would actually be like the best experience I ever need as a starting out MCYTer and it would also be amazing for me to play with my idol and my role model Tommyinnit @tommyinnit @tommyaltinnit Hey Tommy, please please please please pick me. Coz I’m a MCYTer and It would actually be like the best experience I ever need as a starting out MCYTer and it would also be amazing for me to play with my idol and my role model Tommyinnit❤️.

The “Natural Disasters” part of the video’s title could refer to a mod being used that adds natural disasters to the game or something more sinister. In any case, players will have to wait until the video is released to find out what Tommy and his friends have in store for the community.

Edited by Ravi Iyer