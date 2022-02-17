“This is one of the best Minecraft video ever”: TommyInnit is all praises for his favorite YouTuber

Recently, TommyInnit showed his favorite Minecraft video during a stream. While rating various YouTubers in the tier list, he showed some of the videos made by a well-known content creator named 'jschlatt' and went on to appreciate them wholeheartedly.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit I am frequently thrown out of public libraries I am frequently thrown out of public libraries https://t.co/q56pTFovuz

TommyInnit is himself a world-famous Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer who has millions of fans and followers. His funny and loud personality is loved by many and is famous amongst other content creators as well. While showing jschlatt's videos, he admitted that they were the inspiration for many of his videos.

"I'm just gonna say it. This is one of-- this is the best Minecraft video ever."

TommyInnit praises jschlatt by showing his all-time favorite Minecraft videos

While rating other content creators in the tier list, TommyInnit landed on jschlatt, another well-known content creator. He searched up his videos and admitted that these were personally his all-time favorite videos made by jshclatt.

Tommy watching jschlatt video (Image via Canooon YouTube)

He also mentioned this while talking to his viewers at 0:11 into the clip:

"I'm gonna make a tribute to Dream SMP this year. It's really hard to make."

He first showed 'A Tribute to Minecraft' video to his viewers, which was made in 2018. He excitedly watched the video and soon started mirroring jschlatt's dialogs as the video went on. This proved how many times Tommy has seen the video. He later laughed and admitted that he does not know the script of the video, further proving that he just memorized the lines.

Tommy mimicking jschlatt word by word (Image via Canooon YouTube)

He quickly loaded up another video of jschlatt called 'Why I stopped streaming' and started mimicking his dialog and body language again. Despite missing some of the words, he still mirrored most of the lines. Tommy's viewers started teasing him by saying how he is a stan of jschlatt, to which the Minecraft star laughed hard and denied it.

He later pointed out how much of his YouTube channel and its content is derived from jschlatt's work. He heartwarmingly appreciated the way he made videos that were an inspiration for him. He opened another video and pointed out all the great features about it, like the funny microphone, the editing, etc.

Tommy rating content creators on the tier list (Image via Canooon YouTube)

He eventually returned to his tier list with many other content creators like Technoblade, GeorgeNotFound, etc. He put jschlatt at the top in the S tier with Dream and Technoblade.

Edited by R. Elahi