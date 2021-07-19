Minecraft stars TommyInnit, Ranboo, GeorgeNotFound and Tubbo take over a trampoline park in hilarious new vlog

TommyInnit, Ranboo, Tubbo and GeorgeNotFound wreaking havoc together in a trampoline park? When one's a Minecraft fan, things seldom get any better than this.
In what is already being deemed one of the biggest crossovers in recent memory, Minecraft star TommyInnit succeeded in bringing the popular trio of Ranboo, GeorgeNotFound and Tubbo onboard his latest vlog.
Over the course of the 9-minute long escapade, fans were treated to an absolute thrill-ride as chaos reigned supreme at the trampoline park like never before, courtesy of a certain quartet of adrenaline-fuelled Minecraft stars.
Within moments of his upload, the weekly Tom Simons trend once again ended up taking over Twitter in glorious fashion, as scores of fans responded via a slew of memes and more.
Fans react as TommyInnit trumps a Trampoline Park ft. Ranboo, GeorgeNotFound and Tubbo
Right from the very first frame, TommyInnit's latest vlog proved to be an absolute winner in terms of entertainment and engagement, as the sight of witnessing four exuberant Minecraft youths having the time of their lives with reckless abandon undoubtedly comprises a wholesome sight for their army of fans across the globe.
From Tubbo outclassing his peers by jumping around effortlessly like a "gazelle," to GeorgeNotFound flopping around clumsily, and TommyInnit running out of breath only to aimlessly run face first into a wall, the latest Tom Simons vlog is a relentless ride from start to finish.
One of the major highlights of the vlog was when TommyInnit decided to blast Dream's "Mask" on full volume, much to the delight of fans of the faceless sensation:
While TommyInnit had a rather forgettable experience at the hands of a treacherous Wipeout-style course, it was Ranboo who proved to be the showstopper of the vlog, as his undeniable charm was on full display courtesy via a series of picture-perfect poses.
In light of being treated to yet another wholesome vlog experience, Twitter was soon abuzz with a barrage of reactions as fans flooded the social media platform with wholesome tweets:
From operating a tank to waging war via a paintball course, there has certainly been no dearth in terms of quality content when it comes to the weekly TommyInnit vlog.
Moreover, with each week getting more and more chaotic, one can only wonder: What could possibly be next on the horizon for the "Minecraft Manchild," who continues to engage and enliven on an unprecedented scale, like never before.
Check out Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest game updates!