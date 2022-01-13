"I'll take that gift": Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA finds an exposed minecart chest

Recently, Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA found a glitched minecart chest which was left exposed in a desert biome on Origins SMP. Such glitches are a common occurrence in the game. The Minecraft streamer stumbled upon his find while flying past the Badlands biome.

Ph1LzA and other famous Minecraft streamers have been playing on Origins SMP for a while now. This special server has Origins mod, with which members can choose different origins and their super powers.

Known for his Elytra gameplay, the streamer duly went with an Elytrian during gameplay.

While traversing through the desert, the Minecraft streamer found a Desert Temple which was half-buried under a mountain. Ph1LzA quickly prepared himself to go in and hoped to find the chests intact. He put down the bed and made his respawn point. Brimming with hope, the streamer insisted:

Everyone shut up and pray to lord RNG. Just incase things get scuffed.

After some digging, he found all four chests of the desert temple intact and with good loot. He collected all the loot and TNT before flying out of the desert temple. After flying for a whilst talking to his chat, he saw something weird on the ground.

The streamer found the glitched mineshaft and minecart chest (Image via Canooon YouTube)

He landed near a small section of a glitched mineshaft which was above the surface. The exposed section of the structure had some rails and a minecart chest. Ph1LzA was completely shocked for a while before laughing hard at the hilarious mineshaft generation. He bellowed at his discovery:

What?! I mean I'll take it, I'll take that gift.

The streamer quickly opened the minecart chest and looted its contents. He found a golden apple, some glowberries and a water protection enchanted book. He plundered through the chest before flying away in glee. Suffice to say, the streamers and his viewers were quite delighted with this discovery.

Ph1LzA is a well-known and experienced Minecraft streamer. He has been creating Minecraft content for over 10 years. The streamer is prominently known for his hardcore series and his infamous death in the game.

Lauded for drawing laughs and creating iconic moments, he is considered a veteran by many in the community.

