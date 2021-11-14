Minecraft streamers TommyInnit, Tubbo, and more react to Dream winning MCC All-Stars

The fourth specially-themed MCC tournament, the Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Star, has come to a grinding halt. As this was a special event, only players who had won an MCC tournament at least once were invited. Two winners of the Minecraft Championship Rising were also invited to this event.

Even with one less minigame, the event was slightly longer than usual. Team Red Rabbit, composed of Dream, Sapnap, GeorgeNotFound, and BadBoyHalo, lived up to the fans' expectations and earned the MCC AS crown.

This is how famous streamers reacted to Dream winning Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars

Many participants streamed the whole event on their Twitch channels and reacted to Team Red Rabbit winning.

Jojosalos, Blushi, and CaptainPuffy from Team Cyan Coyotes at first believed that the Yellow Yaks would make a comeback after losing two rounds in a row in the Dodgebolt arena. Blushi believed that if their team were in the Dodgebolt arena, they could have "clapped some people."

WilburSoot, TommyInnit, and Ph1lza from Team Pink Parrots did not have much to say as they closely observed the game. TommyInnit was the most hyped in this team, and he shouted, "That was so cool!" after Sapnap hit the winning shot.

As GeorgeNotFound had already been shot and eliminated for the round, he watched the last round from the podium. He wanted BadBoyHalo to take the last two shots. However, Sapnap shoots both arrows and connects on the last one.

BadBoyHalo @BadBoyHalo WE WON!!! RED RABBITS FOREVER LETS GOOOO!!!!! WE WON!!! RED RABBITS FOREVER LETS GOOOO!!!!! https://t.co/rELHm7RnOx

Dream's team domination at Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars

From the start of the event, Team Red Rabbit had a dominant performance. Based on the coins they collected, Red Rabbits were the best performing team in parkour tag, sky battle, ace race, sand of time, and TGTTOSAWAF.

After coming up top at most minigames, the Red Rabbits went head to head with Team Yellow Yaks, composed of Quig, utterly overwhelmed, and Shubble at the Dodgebolt arena.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, as expected, The Yellow Yaks were utterly overwhelmed by Dream's team. The Red Rabbits went ahead and won the Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars without dropping a single round at the Dodgebolt arena.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha