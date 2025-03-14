4 Minecraft structures that need a serious upgrade

Minecraft structures often don't get the attention they deserve. Fans tend to be more excited about new biomes, mobs, or even tree variants. However, structures are a vital part of bringing the Minecraft world to life. In a game filled with endless creativity and exploration, these structures play a significant role in enhancing the experience. Unfortunately, some structures have been left behind and need serious upgrades and attention to match the game's ever-evolving world.

This article lists four Minecraft structures that we think could benefit from an upgrade to make the game even more exciting. By improving them with new challenges, unique mobs, and creative designs, players would have more reasons to explore and engage with the world.

The four Minecraft structures that need an update

1) Pyramids (desert temples)

Pyramids and temples deserve to be much larger (Image via Mojang Studios)

Pyramids, also known as desert temples, are ancient structures hidden beneath the sand. While they hold valuable loot, the experience lacks real excitement and challenge. The simple trap with a pressure plate and TNT has become too predictable for seasoned players.

An upgrade could introduce more complex traps, hidden passageways, and even ancient guardians like red golems that protect the treasure. Imagine exploring a pyramid filled with booby traps, puzzles, and hidden Minecraft lore about the ancient civilization that built it.

The jungle variant is also lagging. Both could be a bit larger, with more unpredictable traps. More compartments would also help make these structures more thrilling and rewarding for adventurers.

2) Villages

More variants of existing structures are always welcome (Image via Mojang Studios)

Villages are well-loved by fans and are a staple in Minecraft. They offer players a place to trade, rest, and interact with villagers. However, they often feel repetitive and lack diversity, which is something Mojang should work on. Adding more village types and house designs based on different Minecraft biomes would bring variety and realism to the game.

For example, jungle villages with treehouse-style homes or ice villages with igloos and snow forts would be nice to see in-game. Unique villagers with special trades and abilities could also make each village feel more alive. This would not only enhance the aesthetic appeal but also provide new opportunities for trading and resource gathering.

These structures are where players have most of their interactions, so it makes sense to focus on them more.

3) Witch hut

Witch huts have a very basic look (Image via Mojang Studios)

The witch hut is one of the most underwhelming structures in the game. It is also known as a swamp hut and can be found in swamps. It houses a single witch and a black cat. That’s about it. To make it more interesting, Mojang could introduce a "viler witch" from Minecraft Earth.

This more powerful witch could cast unique spells and summon minions to protect her lair. A new cauldron mob that defends the hut and drops rare potions upon defeat would add more layers of challenge. Additionally, better loot, like enchanted items or rare ingredients for brewing, would make raiding the hut more rewarding.

4) Woodland mansion

Woodland mansions could be better (Image via Mojang Studios)

The woodland mansion is a massive structure that holds great potential but often falls short in design and purpose. It’s a huge building that can either make or break the look of an entire biome when it spawns.

Aesthetic modifications such as more detailed rooms and unique furniture could improve the mansion’s visual appeal. Meanwhile, adding new hostile mobs like ghostly spirits or enchanted armor that comes to life would increase the challenge aspect.

Furthermore, hidden treasure rooms and secret passageways would make exploring woodland mansions more rewarding. This would transform the structure from a boring space to an exciting adventure. The look of the building's exterior could also be improved.

