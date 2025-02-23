  • home icon
Minecraft player finds desert pyramid partially submerged in water

By Yashvasin Raj S
Modified Feb 23, 2025 16:29 GMT
This is a very rare sight
A Minecraft player came across a very rare sight (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/u/kassumo)

Minecraft players can spend years in the game and still discover uniquely generated structures. Redditor u/kassumo found one such structure, as they stumbled upon a desert pyramid partially submerged in water. In the r/Minecraft subreddit, they posted an image of this structure unusually jutting out of water with the title:

'I have never seen this in 11 years of playing.'
The post sparked a wave of curiosity and speculation within the Minecraft community. Many wondered how such a seemingly common feature could remain hidden for so long. This is one of the reasons why Minecraft is discussed even 15 years after its release.

With its procedural generations and the possibility of generating infinite worlds, the game will always have something new to find. Let’s go through some of the highlights of this post.

Redditor u/ValhallaAir shared how they found a mansion with the bottom blocks underwater, which was seemingly their only sighting of a natural waterlogged slab. u/kassumo, the original poster, replied they had seen a similar one before.

User u/-2Braincells mistook the conversation to be about a shipwreck and questioned it, following which u/ValhallaAir clarified that they meant a waterlogged cobblestone slab.

The original poster said the spawn was good and listed the biomes and features found within 700 blocks, including a desert village, mesa, bamboo jungle, lush cave, coral reef, dripstone cave, savannah, 4-block sugar cane, and another village behind the mesa.

u/Rafdit69 enquired about the world's seed, to which the original poster replied:

"764249204348674244 version 1.20.4"

They added more details about two other villages in the seed near the savannah and a spawner underground at -560, Y -241.

The original poster shared seed details (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/u/kassumo)
Here is the seed info if you want them:

  • Seed: 764249204348674244
  • Version: 1.20.4
  • Edition: Java

What are Minecraft desert pyramids?

Desert pyramids are a cool mini-dungeon in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/u/kassumo)
Desert pyramids, also called desert temples, are rare structures found in desert biomes, built primarily from sandstone with distinctive orange terracotta markings. These ancient-looking monuments contain valuable loot and are rigged with a TNT trap beneath the floor.

Inside, players will find a patterned sandstone floor hiding a pit that leads to four loot chests, but stepping on the pressure plate in the center will trigger an explosion, destroying both the treasure and any careless explorers.

Some desert pyramids also feature a hidden side chamber buried under the sand, where players can use a brush to uncover ancient artifacts and pottery sherds. These structures generate more frequently in Bedrock Edition than in Java Edition. Loot from the chests can include diamonds, emeralds, enchanted books, golden apples, horse armor, and more.

To safely explore, players should break the pressure plate before looting and use torches to prevent hostile mobs from spawning inside. With the right approach, desert pyramids offer both excitement and rich rewards for those brave enough to enter.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
हिन्दी