“Minecraft sucks”: TommyInnit and Tubbo react as Lazarbeam tweets on the game

Minecraft has emerged as the most viewed game on YouTube. Such a massive feat would not have been possible without the fantastic creators making content every day. Minecraft rose back to popularity in 2019 after YouTubers like PewDiePie and LazarBeam started playing the game.

LazarBeam's survival series was a great success and earned millions of views. The YouTuber is known for his hilarious gaming content and reaction videos. He often makes comical comments on Twitter that end up attracting other creators.

LAZAR @Lazarbeam minecraft sucks minecraft sucks

Recently, LazarBeam jokingly tweeted, "Minecraft sucks," and that was enough to provoke responses from some of the game's biggest content creators, including Quackity, Tubbo, and TommyInnit.

Tubbo ratios LazarBeam after latter mocks Minecraft

LazarBeam's tweet mocking Minecraft angered many fans while some streamers played along with the joke. Minecraft streamer Tubbo decided to ratio him.

For readers unaware of the term "ratio," it is a word commonly used on Twitter. Ratioing somebody means gaining more likes on a reply than the original tweet. It is usually done to show off their popularity or mock the person who tweeted first.

Tubbo has an active fan base ready to respond to his tweets. Soon after he replied to Lazar's tweet, Tubbo ratio'd him quickly. In just 15 minutes, Tubbo gained more likes than there were on Lazar's tweet.

He then ratio'd Lazar again after he said:

"Ratios can't change the truth Tubbo."

TommyInnit @tommyinnit @TubboLive @Lazarbeam good lad tubbo, this whole thread aged very well after THIS EVEN RATIO HIM TUBBO RATIO THAT AUSTRAILAIN WRONGEN @TubboLive @Lazarbeam good lad tubbo, this whole thread aged very well after THIS EVEN RATIO HIM TUBBO RATIO THAT AUSTRAILAIN WRONGEN

TommyInnit responded to Tubbo's reply the following day and said that the thread aged well. He also mentioned how Tubbo seemed to ratio just about everybody. A few months ago, Tubbo also ratio'd Dr DisRespect on Twitter.

More Minecraft YouTubers, like Quackity and SalC1, also reacted to LazarBeam's tweet. Minecraft developer Kingdogz is also seen in this Twitter thread!

Other fans also pointed out how LazarBeam has recently posted a Minecraft video, yet he is trolling the game.

LazarBeam later shared another tweet, saying:

"I have achieved literally all of my dreams but I got ratio'd today on twitter so its all worthless."

Most fans and YouTubers realized it was just a troll comment, but some missed the joke and got offended by Lazar's tweet.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee