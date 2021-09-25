"Ratio old man": Minecraft streamer Tubbo ratios Dr Disrespect for first time in history

For the last couple of years, Minecraft streamers have been the talk of the town. Minecraft again rose to popularity with the appearance of young, talented, and entertaining streamers like Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Ranboo, and Tubbo.

The new generation of Minecraft streamers has achieved many remarkable feats and broken the records of older prominent streamers. Recently, a Minecraft stream ratioed Dr Disrespect for the first time in history,

Tubbo, one of the most popular Minecraft streamers, broke Dr Disrespect's record of never getting ratioed online after the latter tweeted he has never been out ratio'd, and he will never be.

Minecraft streamer Tubbo out ratio'd Dr Disrespect for the first time

On Friday, September 24, Dr Disrespect went to Twitter to share that he has never been out ratio'd and will never be. However, he soon realized that this was a mistake after Minecraft streamer Tubbo replied to his tweet with "Ratio old man."

Being ratio'd means a reply getting more likes than the main tweet for those who don't know. Often, this happens when someone more popular than the original poster replies to the tweet. It is exactly what happened with Dr Disrespect.

Minecraft streamer Tubbo has over 4.4 million followers on Twitch, 2.8 million subscribers on YouTube, and 2.8 million followers on Twitter. His fan base is huge and filled with young fans always waiting to hear from their favorite streamer.

After Tubbo replied to Dr Disrespect's tweet, it was just a matter of time for him to get ratio'd. As of right now, Dr Disrespect's tweet has 57K likes, whereas, Tubbo's reply has 102k.

Dr Disrespect was quickly ratio'd by young Minecraft streamer Tubbo. Dr Disrespect replied to Tubbo with a tweet saying:

Tubbo funnily apologized for all of this, but that led to Dr Disrespect getting out ratio'd by him again. Later, TommyInnit also replied to the tweet and got more like than Dr Disrespect's tweet. Famous figures like timthetatman and many fans responded to Dr Disrespect's tweet:

Sadly, Dr Disrespect is now one of the many people who got ratio'd online. Tubbo almost got twice the amount of likes Dr Disrespect had on his tweet.

