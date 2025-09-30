Minecraft The Copper Age game drop expected release time

The excitement amongst Minecraft players is beyond the roof as the long-awaited The Copper Age game drop is about to release in just a few hours. The third game drop of the year brings a lot of new features most notably copper tools, weapons, armor, chests, and even the copper golem. While we do know that the update is going to release on September 30, the exact release time has not been confirmed.

However, by looking at the previous Minecraft game drops of the year, we can guess the expected release time of The Copper Age update. Here’s when players can expect the update to drop for different time zones.

Minecraft The Copper Age update expected release time

The Copper Age update will add a ton of new features and items, including copper golems (Image via Mojang Studios)

By looking at the past releases this year including the Spring to Life and Chase the Skies game drop, we can expect The Copper Age update to release anytime between 11:30 AM to 12 PM Eastern Time. For players around the globe, here’s when they can expect the release in their region.

9:00 PM - 9:30 PM IST

8:30 AM - 9:00 AM PT

9:30 AM - 10:00 AM MT

10:30 AM - 11:00 AM CT

4:30 PM - 5:00 PM BST

3:30 PM - 4:00 PM GMT

5:30 PM - 6:00 PM CEST

4:30 PM - 5:00 PM CET

6:30 PM - 7:00 PM EEST

5:30 PM - 6:00 PM EET

7:30 PM - 8:00 PM GST

11:30 PM - 12:00 AM CST

12:30 AM - 1:00 AM JST

1:30 AM - 2:00 AM AEST

2:30 AM - 3:00 AM AEDT

11:30 PM - 12:00 AM AWST

11:30 PM - 12:00 AM SGT

5:30 PM - 6:00 PM SAST

12:30 PM - 1:00 PM BRT

The Copper Age update will transform the copper metal into something more useful. The developers included copper tools and weapons that will help players in combat and exploration. These items will have a better durability than stone counterparts but will be inferior to the iron ones.

Apart from the chest and the copper golem, the developers are also adding copper bars, chains, and even a copper torch that has a green glow. All these items not only make copper more useful, but also increase the number of ways players can enhance their builds in Minecraft.

