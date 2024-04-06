Minecraft Timeless and Classics Guns mod: All you need to know

There are lots of different mods that add guns to Minecraft. This makes sense, considering that they are probably the most prevalent weapon type found throughout gaming as a whole and are familiar to use for nearly any gamer. One of the best of these mods is the Timeless and Classics Guns mod.

This mod adds more than 50 new guns to the game, along with a plethora of other interesting customizations, additions, and features. This article discusses everything players need to know about this fantastic Minecraft mod.

All about Minecraft's Timeless and Classics Guns mod

Features

The workbench also makes seeing all of the different options a breeze (Image via Mojang)

As mentioned earlier, there are 50 new guns added to the game across a range of categories, including pistols, SMGs, assault rifles, sniper rifles, shotguns, and heavy weapons. This roster includes many iconic weapons seen across gaming, such as the AK-47, AA-12, SCAR, M4A1, MP5, P90, Glock, and M1911.

There are also more than three dozen different attachments for firearms, including a variety of scopes, ammo types, stocks, barrel and magazine extensions, and even new powerful Minecraft weapon enchantments specific to guns. Guns can then be further customized with different skins too.

All of these different crafting options are found in the workbench, which features a clean crafting UI to make assembling these useful weapons as easy as possible.

How to Install

1) Open a modded launcher

The homepage of Minecraft's modded Modrinth launcher (Image via Modrinth)

The first thing players will need to do to install the Timeless and Classics Guns mod using Minecraft's Modrinth or CurseForge modded launcher. Since the mod is hosted on both, players can use either, based on their preference.

2) Search for the mod

The mod should be easy to find due to how many times its been downloaded before (Image via CurseForge)

Both of these modded launchers have a browser that can search for projects, no matter what version they are. On Modrinth, this is located on the left-hand side of the screen and is denoted by a magnifying glass icon. On CurseForge, it is the search bar at the top of the screen. Use these browsers to search for the Timeless and Classics Guns mod. It should be the first result due to its popularity.

3) Let the launcher create a profile

The launcher should set the profile up automatically (Image via CurseForge)

Once the mod has been found, hit the install button. The modded launcher will automatically prompt for a profile. Use the "New profile" or "New instance" option to make a new profile for the mod. This will cause the launcher to set the correct instance of both the game and Minecraft mod loader needed to run the mod.

4) Add the dependency

Make sure to add the Obfuscate mod in or else the game won't launch (Image via CurseForge)

There is a single mod that needs to be added to the modpack before launching the game. The Timeless and Classics Guns mod uses Obfuscate to run properly, and thus, this mod needs to be added. On Modrinth, use the green "Add content" button and search for it. On CurseForge, hit the puzzle piece button to open the profile's content browser and search for Obfuscate.

Install the mod, and then launch into the game.

5) Test the mod

Testing the mod's functionality requires players to simply check the creative menu (Image via Mojang)

It can take some time to get the needed materials needed to craft any guns, so make a creative world first to test out the mod and make sure it is working. To do this, open the creative menu and go to the second page. If the gun tabs are all there, the mod is working and ready to play with.