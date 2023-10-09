Minecraft Torii Gate build guide 

The Minecraft community has always amazed the world with different builds. Whether it is automatic farms, religious places, or even entire cities, the builds exemplify that there are no limits to one’s creativity. Most of these are either made de novo or inspired by real-life structures and artifacts. A Torii Gate is one such relic that can be constructed to suit the serene beauty of Minecraft.

Let us understand how to build this beautiful piece of Japanese architecture in Minecraft.

Build Guide for Torii Gate in Minecraft

What is a Torii Gate?

A Torii Gate is an integral part of Japanese culture. Apart from looking aesthetically magnificent, its primary purpose is to separate religious temple lands from the everyday world. The red color of the gate signifies serenity and sacredness in the atmosphere. It is also considered to have a powerful force to drive away all evil spirits.

There are about 60 types of Torii Gates in the world, and they are categorized into two major types: the Shinmei and Myojin. The Shinmei-type Torii Gates comprise vertical pillars that are joined by kasagi, which is the upper part of the gate. Myojin-type Torri gates are completely curved and contain the names of the shrine.

How to Build a Torii Gate in Minecraft?

The build mentioned here is the Shinmei-type Torri Gate.

Materials Required:

Honeycomb blocks - 2

Deepslate - 10

Reinforced Deepslate - 3

Banner - 2

Trap doors - 8

Red Terracotta - 19

Deepslate stairs - 8

Deepslate slabs - 49

Bells - 2

Acacia Fences - 4

Blackstone Buttons – 6

The first step is looking for an ideal Minecraft location to build the gate. It is recommended to look for a bamboo Jungle Forest Biome since it elevates the aura of a Japanese-spirited build.

Look for a Jungle biome to complement the beautiful Torii Gate (Image via Mojang)

Once the ideal location is determined, the next step is constructing the vertical posts. Start by adding two deepslate blocks parallel to one another. Keep the distance of five blocks between them.

The base for the construction of the vertical pillars (Image via Mojang)

Construct two parallel red terracotta pillars on top of the deepslate, adding four red terracotta blocks. This will make for a vertical pillar that is six blocks high.

Complete the vertical pillars using Red Terracotta (Image via Mojang)

Connect the two parallel pillars with a horizontal beam of eight deepslate blocks. This will be the foundation for the kasagi, the gate's upper part.

Build the foundation of the kasagi (Image via Mojang)

Replace two deepslate blocks on the horizontal beam with Honeycomb blocks. The replacement must be made at the block right where the beam joins the pillars. Then, place mangrove trapdoors as mentioned. Place the trapdoors on the opposite side, too. After that, cover the entire horizontal beam with acacia signs.

Honeycomb blocks, Acacia Signs, and Mangrove Trapdoors give an authentic Japanese look (Image via Mojang)

Look for the center part of the horizontal beam. Break the central part and build a small vertical column of reinforced deepslate that is three blocks high. Build a second horizontal beam of red terracotta in a manner like this.

Reinforced Deepslate connects the two pillars of the kasagi (Image via Mojang)

You need to construct a small roofing on the kasagi to give an authentic Japanese look. Use deepslate slabs and deepslate stairs to first make a pattern on the uppermost side of the horizontal beam. The roof's edges will be covered with stairs, with the deepslate slabs filling up the rest.

Finish off the kasagi with a Deepslate roof (Image via Mojang)

Now, make another layer of the roof below the topmost. This will yield a 3D effect for the roof and the kasagi. To finish it, add a banner, Blackstone buttons, and bells as décor to complete the Torii Gate.

The Torii Gate is a beautiful representation of the Japanese architecture and culture. This relatively easy build can add a lot of décor and splendor to your Minecraft base. Build it close to a Jungle biome to complement the Torii Gate and the spiritual aura surrounding it.