Minecraft Vibrant Visuals is turning out to be a default setting, but there's a catch

Mojang is currently working hard to bring Vibrant Visuals to Minecraft Bedrock and Java Editions. The studio recently released a Bedrock beta and preview 1.21.90.20, through which it improved the visual upgrade and fixed various related issues.

Additionally, the developer made Vibrant Visuals a default graphics setting in Bedrock Edition. However, the catch is that the visual feature is only turned on by default on supported devices.

This decision indicates that Mojang is willing to change the default look of the game after 15 years.

Minecraft Vibrant Visuals will be the default graphics settings on supported devices

Vibrant Visuals will be on by default on supported devices (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When players first open Minecraft 1.21.90.20 beta and preview versions and enter a new world, there is a strong chance that Vibrant Visuals will already be active.

When Vibrant Visuals was first added to the title's beta and preview versions, Mojang stated in patch notes that the supported devices that could run the visual upgrade were:

Android: Adreno 640, Mali-G68, Mali-G77, or Xclipse 530 or higher

iOS: A12 or M1 or higher

PC: Running the game on DX12

This means that any device with the specifications mentioned above will have Vibrant Visuals on by default. Any other device will not have the feature turned on from the get-go.

Mojang plans to set Vibrant Visuals as the new default look of the game

Mojang decided to keep Vibrant Visuals enabled by default on all supported devices during its development, and the developer is now willing to change the default look of Minecraft. When the visual upgrade is ready to be released to all devices, it will become the default graphics setting.

Ever since the sandbox title released in 2011, it has had basic graphics with no directional lighting, volumetric fog, or reflections. If players wanted to add these advanced graphics, they would have downloaded shaders and played on Java Edition.

With Vibrant Visuals, however, the Swedish game company will be changing Minecraft's default look. From now on, new players will directly witness the game with Vibrant Visuals enabled, which will massively impact their initial impressions. While the old default graphics looked extremely basic and underwhelming, the new ones will look much brighter, vibrant, and immersive.

