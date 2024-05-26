Minecraft will be burying a time capsule in the upcoming fall

Minecraft is celebrating its 15th anniversary, and the community is understandably excited. Developer Mojang Studios is adding a ton of content and giving out free rewards to players. Recently, Mojang announced that a time capsule will be buried to celebrate Minecraft's mammoth achievement.

Minecraft has survived fifteen years in an industry filled with tough competition. The game has flourished in many ways and nurtured a massive fanbase. So, it is in no way a stretch to assume that the title will remain strong for another fifteen years. Mojang Studios is betting on it.

Here’s everything we know so far about the time capsule and what's upcoming in the celebration event that's been nothing but a treat for every Minecraft player.

Minecraft announces a time capsule

The game is celebrating its 15th anniversary (Image via Mojang Studios)

Wikipedia states that a time capsule is a "historic cache of goods or information, usually intended as a deliberate method of communication with people in the future."

Many companies like Lloyd, Disney, and Nickelodeon have been known to make time capsules, and Mojang is ready to join the party. Minecraft has become massively popular, a cultural phenomenon of the modern times, and it deserves a place in the future. The 15th anniversary celebration was the perfect time to announce the time capsule.

Coming to an important question - what are the folks at Mojang Studios going to put inside the time capsule? The developer will shed light on this over the next few months.

Mojang has confirmed that some of the items in the capsule will be community-made. Players from all around the world and popular content creators have likely given their input. The developers have also come up with creative additions to the time capsule. All the contents of the capsule will be revealed on the game's 30th anniversary when it is taken out.

Thankfully, the wait for the Minecraft 1.21 update will not be that long. We are hoping that Mojang Studios will reveal the official release date for the Tricky Trials update by the end of the anniversary event.

Till then, players can acquire different reward items every day. The developer has already given out the highly anticipated anniversary ‘creeper’ cape for free. Players can download it by visiting the game's official website and signing in with their account.

