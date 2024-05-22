Minecraft's 15th anniversary highlights Mojang's preference between Bedrock and Java Editions

Mojang Studios is celebrating Minecraft's 15th anniversary in 2024. To celebrate the auspicious year, the developers are conducting a 15-day celebration, offering players loads of free in-game goodies. They have also created limited edition merchandise like t-shirts, hoodies, and jerseys for fans to buy. When it comes to special in-game features, however, not every game edition has received the same treatment.

Though both Java and Bedrock Editions have almost identical features in the base game, Mojang Studios has offered more 15th-anniversary features to Bedrock. While some gifts are arriving late to Java, others will never be added to it.

Mojang Studios adding more features to Bedrock Edition than Java Edition to celebrate Minecraft's 15th anniversary

Special anniversary map and add-ons

Bedrock Edition has special map and add-ons to celebrate the 15th anniversary (Image via Mojang Studios)

To celebrate the game's 15th anniversary, Mojang Studios went all out to create an entire map for the Bedrock Edition. This map is essentially a museum that explains the game's history and is filled with minigames for players to enjoy. There are several sections to explore that are completely inspired by a certain dimension, mob, or feature in the game.

Additionally, Mojang Studios also added a special 15th-anniversary add-on for players to add in both existing and new worlds. This add-on will let them create a special cake to summon a party villager. This villager will be able to give all kinds of party supplies that players can use in their world. Supplies like confetti machines, balloons, horns, etc. will be provided by the party villagers.

Though Java Edition also received a special realms world to celebrate 10 years of realms servers, it is only available to those who have a Java Edition realms paid subscription.

15 free character creator skin customizations

Bedrock Edition receives 15 new character creator customizations (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios started celebrating Minecraft's 15th anniversary by giving out free character creator gifts every day for 15 days. Since the character creator feature is exclusive to the Bedrock Edition, all these 15 skin customizations will not be available for the Java Edition.

These goodies are completely free of charge and are handed out by the developers daily. Those who missed the opportunity to claim their rewards will be able to do so before May 30.

Free capes delayed in Java Edition

Two new capes will be arriving in Minecraft after two months (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios collaborated with Twitch and TikTok to create two free capes for Minecraft's 15th anniversary. Both capes can be obtained by interacting with Minecraft content creators on respective platforms and obtaining a redemption code. This code can then be input on the game's redemption webpage.

These capes will only be available on Bedrock Edition for now, even if Java users redeem the codes. Mojang Studios confirmed that they will be added to Java Edition, but only after July 8.

The only free anniversary cape that is available in both editions is the classic creeper cape. It can be redeemed by going to the game's official website and claiming it.

