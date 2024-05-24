Minecraft x Forza brings new cosmetic items to Bedrock Edition and Forza Horizon 5

Minecraft's 15th anniversary continues, and Day 9 of the festivities includes a special promotion with Microsoft's Forza Motorsport series. Until June 23, 2024, players can redeem a Forza Horizon TANK hoodie in the Bedrock Edition dressing room, as well as collect enderman and creeper helmets for their avatars in Forza Horizons 5 completely for free.

Expand Tweet

"Giving you all – the Forza TANK Hoodie! Inspired by the beloved mascot of the Forza Horizon community, the precious little figure, TANK! Whether you’re riding in a boat or on a camel, you’ll definitely feel like you’re going faster with the Forza TANK Hoodie. Grab this Character Creator item from the Minecraft Dressing Room from today until June 23, 2024" - Emma Hedo, Minecraft.net, May 23, 2024

While Forza Horizon 5 players can redeem their creeper and enderman helmets via their gift tab in their message center until New Year's Eve 2024, it doesn't hurt to examine how players can collect their Forza TANK hoodie in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's dressing room feature.

How to redeem the Forza Horizon 5 TANK hoodie in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

Redeeming the Minecraft x Forza TANK cosmetic is incredibly easy (Image via Mojang)

As long as you have a copy of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on your Windows PC, console, or Android/iOS mobile device, and a Microsoft account to log into the game with, you can redeem the Forza Horizon TANK hoodie at your leisure. As previously noted, it's available via the dressing room until June 23, 2024, so you shouldn't feel like you have to rush to collect it immediately.

Nevertheless, you can download the Forza Horizons TANK hoodie with the following steps:

Open your copy of Bedrock Edition and select the dressing room in the bottom right of the main menu. In the menu where you select a character in the dressing room, you may notice the TANK hoodie on the small row of cosmetic items under the "featured items" category. If so, you can click its thumbnail, which will take you to the featured items section of the dressing room. There, you can select the hoodie and click the "get" button to redeem the TANK hoodie. If the hoodie isn't seen in the featured section of the dressing room, select a character you'd like to edit or create a new one, then click the style button. Select outerwear, and scroll down to the "all outerwears" section. The TANK hoodie can be found here as well, and by clicking on its thumbnail, you can then click the "get" button to redeem this free cosmetic.

That's all there is to it! Keep in mind that this cosmetic can only be redeemed once per account, but once you redeem it, you can access it with your Microsoft account on any Bedrock Edition platform as long as you're signed in.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback