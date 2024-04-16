Minecraft x Kung Fu Panda DLC announced: All you need to know

Minecraft is continuing its crossovers with popular media works with the Kung Fu Panda DLC, which Mojang and Dreamworks announced on April 16, 2024. The downloadable content sees players dropping into the fictional world of the Kung Fu Panda series, allowing for solo or cooperative kung fu action complete with a lavishly detailed map and bosses to defeat in personal combat.

Created for Bedrock Edition on consoles, Windows PCs, and mobile devices, the Kung Fu Panda DLC is available for purchase on the Minecraft Marketplace as an adventure map. However, compared to many community-sourced adventure maps, this Kung Fu Panda DLC is replete with activities to take part in and exploration to be had.

What to know about the Minecraft X Kung Fu Panda DLC adventure map

The Furious Five in the Minecraft X Kung Fu Panda DLC (Image via Mojang)

Once downloaded from the Minecraft Marketplace, the Kung Fu Panda DLC sees players take on the role of a new martial arts student. They begin their quest for mastery by climbing the steps of the Jade Palace, where they will meet Po the Dragon Warrior and learn to master the martial arts (and the arts of skadoosh) in the training hall from the Kung Fu Panda series.

Along the way, the Minecraft X Kung Fu Panda DLC also sees players training with the iconic Furious Five, Master Shifu, and Zhen. Coupled with that, they can visit Panda Village, sample the tastes of Mr. Ping's Noodle Shop, and find the various hidden cookies that Monkey has stashed. Ancient artifacts can also be found and returned to the Hall of Warriors.

However, there are dangerous tidings on the horizon of the Minecraft X Kung Fu Panda DLC as well. The villainous adversaries of Po including Tai Lung, General Kai, and Lord Shen have resurfaced, and players will have to use their newfound kung fu skills to defeat them in unique boss fights and teach them a lesson about threatening the peace of the world.

The menace of Tai Lung has returned in the Kung Fu Panda DLC (Image via Mojang)

In addition to all of these activities, the Kung Fu Panda DLC features a lovingly crafted adventure map filled with gorgeous terrain, secrets to uncover, and locales to visit that are off the beaten path. Even as players are pursuing the goals of the main story, they'll have plenty to discover and appreciate on their travels.

Moreover, to commemorate the debut of the Kung Fu Panda DLC, Mojang has introduced a free Dragon Warrior hat cosmetic item that can be claimed from the Character Creator. This free cosmetic will only be available until May 16, 2024, so players won't want to miss out on the opportunity to blend into the Kung Fu Panda universe with their own character hat customization.

As previously noted, this Kung Fu Panda DLC is available via the Minecraft Marketplace on all Bedrock Edition platforms including consoles, Windows PCs, and the oft-referred Pocket Edition for Android and iOS. It is currently priced at either 1,510 Minecoins, $8.99, or the equivalent in your local currency. This DLC also comes bundled with 20 Kung Fu Panda skins to equip as well.

For lovers of one of Dreamworks' most memorable works in recent memory, this is a DLC they won't want to miss out on. For the value, there are hours upon hours of enjoyment to be had all in a single adventure map.

