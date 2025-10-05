Minecraft YouTuber finally reaches the Far Lands after a 14-year journey

Minecraft players have often shown what true patience and perseverance can be in terms of taking on massive projects that require years of dedication. In the game’s community, only a few have taken the daunting task of walking towards the end of the blocky world, also known as the Far Lands. For those who are not aware, Far Lands are bizarre large walls that were generated due to a bug in older versions of the game.

The appeal of reaching this unique location has captured the interest of many players, but only a few have been able to achieve it. However, perhaps the most popular one would be a Minecraft YouTuber named kurtjmac who took this difficult task all the way back in 2011. After more than 14 years of moving in the blocky world, the YouTuber has finally reached the Far Lands, and it is a monumental achievement.

Minecraft YouTuber completes historic Far Lands run

kurtjmac started this journey more than 14 years ago, and it has finally come to an end (Image via Twitch/kurtjmac)

All the way back in 2011, YouTuber kurtjmac started the Far Lands or Bust series with the aim of reaching the bizarre walls of the Far Lands. The project soon started to gain traction as the popularity of Minecraft and the content focused around the game grew over the years. What’s even more amazing is how the challenging project became something positive that impacted the real world.

The Far Lands or Bust project became a fundraiser walk-a-thon to help various charities. The YouTuber and streamer has raised almost half a million dollars and donated the money to animal welfare and human rights charities. Viewers have been actively watching his progress, and it is difficult to believe that this journey of more than 14 years has finally come to an end.

On October 4, 2025, kurtjmac reached the Far Lands. He was on his boat when he first spotted these famed structures. One can see the delight on the YouTuber’s face when he finally comes across the Far Lands. It is quite fascinating how this single-person project grew into something massive and very impactful.

The Far Lands are a relic of the past as Mojang Studios removed them in the later versions of the game. If players want to reach this location, they would need to use the teleport command or some mods to cover the journey of millions of blocks. Players would also need game version beta 1.7.3 or earlier to find the Far Lands in Minecraft.

