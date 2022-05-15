Minecrafter's cats struck by lightning in freak accident

Minecraft is a game where players can spend an extremely long time preparing something for their builds. There can be hours invested in getting all of the key components, and players can instantly lose them. This is the unfortunate reality that Redditor u/Zatiik experienced when creating their creeper farm inside of their world.

They had just gotten back from gathering the required cats they needed for their farm and had them tucked away neatly inside of a cozy hole for them to sleep in and wait out the thunderstorm. However, Mother Nature, or RNG, had other plans for u/Zatiik. When searching through their chests outside of their creeper farm, there is a sudden burst of lightning, which strikes all cats.

MinecraftRedditor'ss cats were all simultaneously struck by lightning in a freak accident

Many things can go wrong inside Minecraft. After all, it's an infinite world with countless mobs, dangerous terrain, and weather. However, it all seemed to go wrong for u/Zatiik during the recently posted video. Unfortunately, all cats perished in the event, which can only be described as a freak accident.

All of the work that went into collecting the cats for the creeper farm was instantly undone. Of course, u/Zatiik expressed their sadness during the video. From happily expecting to make a fantastic farm to complete disbelief in seconds. Other Redditors quickly flocked to the comments section to pay their respects to the poor cats that gave their lives for u/Zatiik's creeper farm.

Many Redditors felt that the Gods were punishing u/Zatiik

With so much bad luck in one video, many Redditors felt that the Minecraft Gods were punishing u/Zatiik for something they did previously. Some comments said that RNG was to blame, but still, many thought there was something much deeper than that going on. After all, the chance of that happening was low, but unfortunately, it happened to u/Zatiik.

Other players thought this was the worst news ever

Everyone, especially on the internet, loves cats. For players to see the absolute tragedy of so many cats perishing once was too much for some players to bear. Players let u/Zatiik know that they were unfortunate and that it was the worst news they had ever heard about Minecraft. Indeed, anyone who has watched the video will agree that it is the worst news ever.

Players can only hope that u/Zatiik got more cats for the creeper farm

With so many cats perishing during this event, players can only hope that u/Zatiik was able to collect more cats to fulfill the destiny of those cats that were lost. Given how long it can take to gather more cats, it could be a while before more cats are available. However, those cats can finish what u/Zatiik started.

Edited by Srijan Sen