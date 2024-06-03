Mining fatigue in Minecraft: What does it do, how to remove, and more

Minecraft has a ton of interesting gameplay mechanics that make it challenging yet fun. Almost every player has had the misfortune of mining a precious ore with the stone pickaxe when starting the game, only to realize that they need the iron pickaxe to actually get the ore. With a lot of gameplay mechanics comes a lot of confusion as well, and one such confusing aspect of the game is the mining fatigue.

Mining fatigue is one of the many effects in Minecraft that can be applied to the player. So what exactly is this effect and what does it do? In this article, we’ll explain everything you need to know about mining fatigue and how to remove it.

What is mining fatigue in Minecraft?

The ocean monument is where you get mining fatigue (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mining fatigue is one of the dangerous effects in Minecraft that slows your mining speed. This means that once you have mining fatigue, the same tools will take more time to break any block. Not only that, but this fatigue also reduces your attack speed, making you weaker and more vulnerable.

What does mining fatigue do in Minecraft

Mining fatigue is exclusively given by the Elder Guardian found in the ocean monument (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mining fatigue is applicable to all the blocks. Once affected by it, your mining speed will be reduced for blocking every breakable block in the game. There are four levels of mining fatigue: level I, level II, level III, level IV. A higher level of mining fatigue means a more powerful effect. In other words, the higher the level of mining fatigue, the more time you take to break blocks.

It is the Elder Guardian who gives you mining fatigue. Mining underwater is already slow and tough, but with the maximum level of mining fatigue, it becomes almost impossible. As the fatigue impacts your attack power as well, it is a recipe for disaster. So the next question that comes to mind is how to remove mining fatigue.

How to cure mining fatigue in Minecraft

Drinking milk removes the mining fatigue effect (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mining fatigue is exclusively given by the Elder Guardian found in the ocean monument. Ocean monuments are large underwater structures that hide precious treasures.

To remove the effects of mining fatigue, all you need to do is take a few buckets of milk with you when you are exploring an underwater monument. Drinking milk instantly removes mining fatigue in Minecraft and allows you to resume mining at normal speed.

Another interesting way of removing the effect is by helping an axolotl by killing a mob that the axolotl is fighting. This will also remove the mining fatigue effect, but it goes without saying that drinking milk is much easier.

