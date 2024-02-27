Mob Battle mod for Minecraft: All you need to know

Due to its open-source nature and active player community, Minecraft has become a highly modded sandbox game. For seasoned players, mods offer an escape from traditional gameplay, providing access to unconventional features and experiences. One particularly underrated mod is Mob Battle by flemmli97. True to its name, this mod facilitates epic mob battles within the game.

In this article, we take a closer look at the Mob Battle mod, examining its features and demonstrating how players can unleash epic mob-on-mob battles in their Minecraft worlds.

Complete guide to Mob Battle mod for Minecraft

Mobs are entities that roam across all three dimensions in Minecraft, usually providing valuable items to players upon their demise. However, in terms of interactions with mobs, some players may argue that there isn't a wide variety of activities.

The scarcity of new mob content has prompted players to explore mods. One lesser-known Minecraft mob mod is Mob Battle, which introduces engaging mob fights. This mod also includes additional features to enhance the excitement of battles and make players feel more involved.

Its compatibility with newer versions of Minecraft and support for both Forge and Fabric mod loaders make it accessible to a wide range of players.

How to make mobs fight in Mob Battle mod

Polar bear fighting a bee (Image via Mojang)

Before diving into the basics, it's important to note that flemmli97 recommends using this mod in a creative mode world. This recommendation is crucial because access to the creative inventory is necessary to obtain the items required to manipulate mob battles effectively.

Mob Enrager (Image via Mojang)

To initiate mob battles, players will require a "Mob Enrager," which, like other items in this mod, can be directly accessed from the creative menu. Once equipped with this item, players simply need to left-click on two mobs to instigate an intense battle between them.

During the battle, the mobs will engage each other until one of them is defeated. Once the battle concludes, players will need to reassign two mobs again to initiate another battle.

Other items and their uses

List of items (Image via Mojang)

The primary feature of the mod is to facilitate mob battles using the Mob Enrager. However, to enhance the excitement and entertainment of these battles, the mod also introduces several additional items with unique functionalities:

Mob Killer: Instantly eliminates a targeted mob with a single click.

Mob Healer: Restores a mob's health during or after a battle, bringing it back to full strength.

Effect Remover: Removes any effects inflicted on a mob by another entity's attacks.

Mob Enrager (Multi): Similar to the Mob Enrager, but allows multiple mobs to attack a single target. Players left-click on a group of mobs and then right-click on a single mob to initiate the battle.

Mob Mount: Enables mobs to ride on other mobs, adding a playful element to battles.

Mob Equip: Allows mobs to pick up items nearby.

It's worth noting that only hostile and neutral mobs participate in fights. Despite this limitation, the Mob Battle mod remains a must-try for Minecraft players, providing an extensive toolkit for crafting exhilarating and dynamic mob battles.