Minecraft mods cater to countless different aspects of the title, from introducing new biomes or dimensions and overhauling core gameplay elements to simply adding custom mobs or bringing back those placed on the sidelines by Mojang. Concerning the latter, mob-centered mods remain some of the most beloved and popular among members of the game's community.

It's not hard to see why this is the case. Although Mojang has released mobs on a fairly regular basis, not every player has been thrilled with the creatures included, especially due to the controversial yearly Mob Vote that sees two Minecraft mobs left by the wayside as one winner is implemented in the future.

Regardless, if players want to enjoy more mob variety in Minecraft, there are several mods they may want to consider first and foremost.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

10 Minecraft mods that mob fans may want to check out

1) Cobblemon

Tinkaton battles Feraligatr in the Cobblemon Minecraft mod (Image via Cobblemon/CurseForge)

Although the Pixelmon mod for Minecraft remains one of the most popular of all time, Cobblemon has grown in popularity on its own as an alternative. This open-source modification aims to bring Pocket Monsters into the game while being as compatible with other mods and modpacks as possible. However, it also sports some incredible features for Pokemon fans.

As expected, players can catch, train, and battle Pokemon originating from all nine game generations. However, battles in Cobblemon allow for free movement, so players can perform tasks as they battle. Players can farm items like apricots and berries and place them into the brewing stand to make health items, and that's only touching the tip of the iceberg for this top-to-bottom Pokemon mod.

2) BetterEnd

A silk moth in the BetterEnd mod for Minecraft (Image via Quiqueck/BetterEnd Wiki)

Although this is more of an overhaul mod geared toward adding a ton of environmental biodiversity to the End dimension, BetterEnd introduces some pretty intriguing new mobs, but not all of them are as hostile as one might expect. Players can find silk moths and dragonflies, as well as End fish and cubozoa, the latter of which behave similarly to jellyfish.

However, not all mobs in this mod are friendly, as indicated by End slimes and the Shadow Walker. The walker, in particular, is a devious enemy that has the ability to blind its prey when it attacks, making combat substantially more hazardous in melee situations.

3) BetterNether

Hydrogen jellyfish in the BetterNether Minecraft mod (Image via Jayfrey/YouTube)

Created by the same developer as BetterEnd, BetterNether brings the same comprehensive overhaul to the fiery Nether. In addition to reworking nether portals and creating new obsidian blocks, BetterNether introduces varied structures and biomes to the Nether and a collection of fresh mobs as well.

Among them are multicolored fireflies, massive and explosive hydrogen jellyfish, and the snake/wither skeleton hybrid naga. Much like the Nether they inhabit, most of the new mobs in BetterNether can be quite dangerous, so players are better off keeping their distance and observing them before approaching.

4) Friends&Foes

Minecraft fans can finally enjoy the presence of past Mob Vote losers in Friends&Foes (Image via Faboslav/Modrinth)

Minecraft's yearly Mob Vote is one of the most divisive events, as only one mob is added to an upcoming update while two others languish in obscurity. Fortunately, Friends&Foes is a mod that exists to rectify what many fans dislike about the Mob Vote, bringing all of the previous losers back into the game. Even better, each returning mob is closely modeled after the description Mojang provided for it.

From the copper golem to the moobloom and the mauler to the illusioner, Friends&Foes brings back items, blocks, and mobs that were cast aside as a result of the Mob Vote.

5) Spawn Animations

Minecraft mobs now have a proper spawn animation in this mod (Image via Tschipcraft/Modrinth)

Minecraft mobs spawn perfectly fine on their own, but the various animals and creatures just popping up in the world can be a little jarring and not particularly immersive. While that isn't an issue for some players, others may prefer an alternative, which is where Spawning Animations comes in.

This mod allows hostile mobs to spawn by burrowing up from the ground instead of just materializing from thin air. It's a small change, to be sure, but it gives players a little advanced warning when hostile mobs appear in the environment.

6) Naturalist

Elephants roam a savanna in the Naturalist Minecraft mod (Image via Crispytwig/Modrinth)

Although Minecraft has introduced a steady feed of new animal mobs over the years, some players simply want more biodiversity in their worlds. This is exactly what Naturalist accomplishes. Regardless of which biome players are exploring, they're likely to find a plethora of new mobs with this mod installed, including alligators, ducks, tortoises, bears, deer, elephants, and more.

Naturalist includes enough new animal mobs to make the game world feel much more alive, something that many fans expected when Mojang debuted The Wild Update last year.

7) Creeper Overhaul

A bamboo creeper in the Creeper Overhaul Minecraft mod (Image via Joo5h/Modrinth)

Creepers may be the most iconic mob in Minecraft, but they can sometimes look a bit out of place depending on the biome they spawn in. Creeper Overhaul is a mod that amends this by introducing over 15 new creeper variants that spawn across a wide swath of different biomes. Each creeper even comes with its own set of behaviors. This means not every creeper that players will encounter will be hostile.

The amount of detail in each creeper shows plenty of passion. Some creepers fit into their environment so well that players may have to do a double-take to make sure they didn't miss one walking around.

8) AdventureZ

The blackstone golem boss in the AdventureZ Minecraft mod (Image via Globox1997/Modrinth)

Both lore-friendly and a great complement to Minecraft's mob collection, AdventureZ adds more than a few new mobs (even a new tameable creature) and a boss to top things off. Players exploring the Nether can clash weapons with piglin beasts, soul reapers riding nightmarish steeds, necromancers, and blaze guardians. Skeletal summoners also stalk the Overworld.

Even better, AdventureZ introduces a new summonable boss known as the blackstone golem, which is promised to be tougher than any boss players have faced in vanilla. Lastly, the mod gives fans the long-awaited ability to hatch their Ender Dragon egg, providing them with a dragon to tame and ride at their leisure.

9) The Aether

The sun spirit rests in its temple in The Aether Mod (Image via The-Aether-Team/Modrinth)

One of the longest-lived mods in the history of Minecraft, dating back to its beta days, The Aether Mod offers a new dimension complete with its own blocks, biomes, and plenty of mobs to befriend and battle. In addition to being able to ride flying moa mobs through the Aether, fans can battle the likes of sun spirits, sliders, and valkyries within the dimension's tiered dungeons.

Put plainly, The Aether Mod is just a spectacular modification in general and is furthered by the dedication of one of the most storied developer teams in Minecraft. Players have no downside to installing it and creating their glowstone/water Aether portal frame to find a new dimension of experiences to enjoy.

10) More Mob Variants

More Mob Variants is a mod that sticks to its title (Image via Nyuppo/Modrinth)

Sometimes, players aren't keen on adding new custom mobs and would just prefer a little more variety with vanilla ones instead. More Mob Variants is a mod that accomplishes this magnificently, adding dozens of new mob variations for animals and enemies like cows, chickens, cats, wolves, pigs, sheep, and zombies. Each variation is vividly detailed without breaking the overall game aesthetic.

Other than these visual changes, players shouldn't expect any behavioral or difficulty changes from mobs. This mod is simple and to the point, but sometimes, that's all a player needs.