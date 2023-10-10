What is the Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 Revolution?

Minecraft's yearly Mob Vote event will begin in just a few days, giving players the choice to choose between a crab, an armadillo, and a penguin to be added to the upcoming 1.21 update. However, a surprisingly large number of fans have taken to social media channels demanding that instead of a vote, Mojang implement all three mobs and truly reward the community for its dedication.

Although similar demands have been made in previous years, it has taken on a new face in 2023. Known as the "Minecraft Mob Vote Revolution" or "End the Mob Vote," this year's pushback to the yearly event has caught fire across multiple social media platforms and has funneled into a petition with hundreds of thousands of signatures.

But how did this purported "revolution" occur? And what exactly are its aims?

Examining the phenomenon of the Minecraft Mob Vote Revolution

Almost immediately after the Minecraft Mob Vote contestants were confirmed for 2023, various fans flocked to TikTok, posting meme-filled videos stating that Mojang should simply add all three prospective mobs instead of forcing the community to vote on one.

According to these TikTok users, it was simply ridiculous or outright lazy that Mojang refused to include all three mobs in the upcoming 1.21 update, a sentiment that has been voiced ever since the first Mob Vote. It wasn't long before fans ran with the TikTok campaign and began posting content to sites like Reddit and X.

The Minecraft Mob Vote Revolution's primary petition has accrued over 200,000 signatures (Image via Change.org)

During this storm of posts, the X user @Mufflekip shared various posters decrying Mojang and calling for a player-led revolution in the style of Soviet-era propaganda. Many players ran with this theme, posting the images on various social media sites and even quoting socialist revolutionary leaders like Vladimir Lenin and Che Guevara in their posts.

Most of the meme posts shared a common feature, a link to a Change.org petition by Minecraft fan Holly Marvermorne, which calls for Mojang to include all three mobs and cease the Mob Vote entirely. At the time of writing, said petition has collected 259,433 signatures.

Minecraft's Mob Vote hasn't been the most beloved event over the years (Image via Mojang)

It remains to be seen as to whether Mojang will respond to this grassroots "revolution" of fans. However, this is unlikely to happen due to how close the Mob Vote and Live 2023 are on the calendar. Be that as it may, the developers may very well notice the calls for change regardless, but it's unclear as to whether they'll act on them or not.

One thing's for certain, if Mojang and Microsoft continue to ignore the calls set forward by fans, things may snowball by this time next year. Eventually, the developer and publisher will have to respond at the very least, and few fans can argue that getting three new mobs each year instead of one would be a huge plus.