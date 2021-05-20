Mobs confirmed for Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update revealed

Last year, Mojang delivered a spectacular Minecraft nether update featuring new biomes, mobs, and blocks. Developers are preparing another fantastic update for the game. One of the unique aspects of this update will be seen in mobs.

The upcoming Minecraft update is the most significant to the game. After revamping the nether, mountains and caves are about to get a makeover.

The Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update adds cave and mountain biomes, world generation changes, new game mechanics, blocks, items, and mobs. Given all these changes, many players are particularly excited about the new mobs. There is a good reason for it too.

This article unpacks all the information known about the new mobs being added to Minecraft through the Caves & Cliffs update.

Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update will introduce fresh mobs

Axolotls

Axolotls are amphibian (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Axolotls are the first amphibian mob to come to Minecraft. Mojang added axolotls to the game to raise awareness, as it is a critically endangered species. Axolotls are passive towards players and won't harm even if a player hits them. However, they are hostile towards most aquatic mobs other than dolphins and turtles.

Players cannot tame axolotls, but they can make them attack aquatic mobs. When a player holding a bucket of aquatic fish attacks an aquatic mob, axolotls will start attacking it as well.

Axolotl's concept art (Image via Mariana Salimena)

Axolotls spawn in groups of one to four below Y level 63 in water blocks under blocks. Players have a higher chance of finding them in submerged and waterlogged caves. Axolotls can be bred by feeding them tropical fishes.

Glow squids

Glow squids in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

After defeating Moobloom and Iceologer, Glow squid became the winner of the Minecon Live 2020 mob vote. Glow squids are similar to regular squids but have a glowy texture. However, they do not emit any light, just like the eyes of the enderman.

Glow squids have similar spawning conditions as axolotls. Players can find glow squids in waterlogged caves below Y level 63. Upon dying, glow squids drop glow ink sacs, which players can use to craft glow item frames and make signs shine.

Goats

Goats knocking a creeper (Image via Mojang)

Goats are the mischievous inhabitants of mountains. Like the creeper, they will sneak up behind a still player and knock them off the hill. Goats spawn in groups of two to three in mountain biomes.

When a goat rams its head on a solid block, it drops its horn. Players can use a horn to produce the pillager's raid sound. Goats can also be milked like cows and are breedable using wheat.

Warden

Warden and iron golem (Height comparison)

The warden is the new terrifying mob in the Caves and Cliffs update. Sadly, it won't be coming to Minecraft this summer. The warden is part of the second Caves and Cliffs update. Players can find them in the deep dark caves, which will towards the end of this year.