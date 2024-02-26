"Mods nowadays are so much more user friendly": Minecraft players discuss how modding has changed in the past years

While Minecraft has undoubtedly evolved over the years, one could argue that it has done so at an immensely faster rate. From the early days of Mojang's title, mods have been in a constant state of improvement. A recent r/Feedthebeast post by the user u/Yrley asking how to catch up on modding after a multi-year break led many users like u/Classic-Airport-8187 to remark:

"Mods nowadays are so much more user friendly and jei is so much more integrated with everything that tbh there isn’t much need to go out of your way to watch tutorials."

Regardless of whether players are modding Minecraft for the first time or are returning after being away from the game, the process has become incredibly intuitive compared to the beta and early days of the title's release. When Yrley asked about the steps they needed to take to start modding the game again, players agreed that the process is now much easier compared to prior years.

Minecraft fans discuss just how easy and intuitive modding has become

In the early days of modding Minecraft, popular mod loaders like Quilt and Fabric or mod-compatible launcher clients hadn't been developed. This led to players having to juggle multiple .jar files in many situations, as well as constantly deleting the META-INF folder when mod updates were released or new ones were installed to a world/server.

Nowadays, Minecraft fans have a massive catalog of options when it comes to installing mods, regardless of whether they want to do so with a mod loader application or a third-party game client. When new in-game updates are rolled out, many developers of some of the most popular mods follow suit to ensure that their mods are compatible with the latest version.

Moreover, many Minecraft fans pointed out to Yrley that some popular mods from the community's earlier days have gone defunct or have been passed off to other developers. Even The Aether, one of the earliest popular Minecraft mods dating back to the game's beta, is still being actively updated and developed. This stands as a testament to the longevity and dedication of the modding community as a whole.

Even better, the rise of modpacks has allowed fans to download dozens or hundreds of mods at once. Further, they also have all the help they need in-game to learn how most of the mods work independently and together thanks to guidebook items and more.

Granted, every mod and modpack is different when it comes to accessibility, but they're all far beyond those seen in the game's early days.

Whatever the case, no matter which version of Minecraft players prefer, the modding community is keeping it alive and thriving with a wide collection of mods and modpacks to enrich the experience beyond Mojang's vanilla inclusions. Compared to the community's beginnings, the amount of freedom fans have to modify the game to their liking is almost unparalleled in the gaming space.