Quilt for Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Since Minecraft is a sandbox game, the bustling community has created loads of different mods for it. These are third-party software programs that add unique, custom-made features to the game. However, all of these mods need a base to run on. These are called modding API's or toolchains. While there are two major famous APIs, Forge and Fabric, Quilt is a third option that is much lesser-known in the community.

Here is everything you need to know about the Quilt modding toolchain for Minecraft.

Details about Quilt modding API for Minecraft

What is Quilt?

In simple terms, Quilt is essentially a project for an open-source, community-driven modding toolchain for Minecraft. It is a relatively new modding toolchain and was only introduced in 2021.

Furthermore, it is not a standalone toolchain. Rather, it is a Fabric fork, simply because the Fabric project has a much more established foundation with the game code. In fact, Quilt was founded by a few members of the main Fabric toolchain.

Quilt focuses on speed, ease of use, and modularity and aims to provide a sleek and modern modding toolchain with an open ecosystem. The main emphasis is on being open-source and interactive.

It is worth mentioning that Quilt is still a work in progress and is in the beta phase as of now. Hence, players could experience issues and bugs while using it.

How to install Quilt Mod Loader and Quilt Fabric API

You can easily install Quilt Mod Loader for Minecraft by heading to its official website. Once the website opens, simply hit the Install button at the top. This will open a new page that will ask you whether you want a client-side or a server-side installation. It will also showcase installation options for custom launchers like MultiMC, CurseForge, Modrinth, etc.

Quilt offers various options and launchers for installation (Image via Sportskeeda)

Choose accordingly and either download the .jar file or the .exe installation file if going client-side or server-side. It is recommended to use a .exe file for Windows since you can install Quilt directly for any Minecraft version.

Next, you need to install the Quilt Fabric API or Standard Libraries. It can be easily found by heading to the Modrinth website. Find the Versions section and download the one that is compatible with your game version. Once the .jar file is downloaded, you need to transfer it to the mods folder inside the official game's directory on the device.

Finally, you can download other mods that you want to test. Although not a lot of mods are completely compatible with Quilt since it is relatively new, it can thankfully support many Fabric mods since it is a fork.

To find mods that are compatible with Quilt, you can filter the mods on any website by selecting the modding API from the list of filters.