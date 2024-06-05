Mojang announces new Minecraft Marketplace content for June 2024

The Minecraft Marketplace Pass is getting a new collection of content to enjoy in June 2024 for its subscribers. Mojang made the news official on June 4, 2024, in an article by Linn Viberg. 36 pieces of content can be accessed by subscribers, including add-ons, game worlds, skin packs, survival spawns, minigames, and more.

Ranging from high-tech security devices and magic spells to roleplaying and minigames, there's a plethora of different Minecraft Marketplace Pass content available to download and enjoy for June 2024. Since this is the case, it doesn't hurt to examine some of the new content that players can try out with their Marketplace Pass subscription.

New Minecraft Marketplace Pass content for June 2024

The Security Add-On by 4KS Studios is one of many arriving for the Minecraft Marketplace Pass this June (Image via Mojang)

Overall, 36 content packs are coming to the Minecraft Marketplace Pass for June 2024, though they're relegated into different categories depending on what they provide.

From worlds to skin packs to add-ons and more, the Marketplace Pass has plenty to offer this month; all the content enriches the player experience in some form or fashion.

Here are the new content packs coming to the Marketplace Pass and their respective content categories:

Add-Ons

Security Add-On by 4KS Studios

Magic Spells by Cyclone

Survival Spawns

Security Treehouse by Cubed Creations

Secret Chest Base by Dodo Studios

Monster Expansion by RareLoot

Secret Bunker! by KA STUDIOS

BE A NINJA by Kubo Studios

Lava Block Survival by Team Visionary

CUSTOM HEARTS! by Pickaxe Studios

Worlds

ROOM RUSH by RareLoot

Spy Hacker by Everbloom Games

Original Bed Wars by Waypoint Studios

Be A Mob by Cubed Creations

Grave Danger 2 by Shapescape

The Secure Treehouse survival spawn for the Marketplace Pass (Image via Mojang)

Minigames

Ninja Parkour by Chunklabs

Portal Puzzle by CubeCraft Games

Roleplaying

Wonder RP: School Edition by Wonder

Prison Escape: City by Norvale

Building In Berry Town by Imagiverse

Middle School - Roleplay by Aurrora

Simulations

Luxury Mansion by Impulse

Jumpscare Nightmare by Everbloom Games

Character Cosmetics

Six new character cosmetics have been introduced and can be claimed for free via the Dressing Room for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. The full costume includes a tank top, shorts, a wearable fish tank, a snorkel, a shell hat, and a pair of flippers.

The six cosmetics players can claim in the Dressing Room as part of the Marketplace Pass (Image via Mojang)

Skin Packs

Training Dragons 2 by Ninja Block

Chicken Jockeys by Geeky Pixels

Exceptional by Pixelusion

Bread Friends by FTB

Fantasy Friends by Meraki

Friends by Podcrash

Animal Hats by NovaEGG

Modern Capybaras by ShapeStudio

DIAMONDS! by Odyssey Builds

Texture Packs

Sweet Cute Textures by HeroPixels

Idyllic by Pathway Studios

Wolfhound - Medieval Textures by GoE-Craft

FIRE Resources by GoE-Craft

Mash-Up Packs

Color City Mashup by Odyssey Builds

Sweet Cute Textures brings a candy-coated cuteness to Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

It should be noted that players can access this content by either subscribing to the Marketplace Pass or the Realms Plus service. Moreover, the available content changes monthly. This means players always have new Minecraft content packs to check out to diversify and spice up their gameplay in a myriad of ways.

