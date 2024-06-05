Mojang announces new Minecraft Marketplace content for June 2024

The Minecraft Marketplace Pass is getting a new collection of content to enjoy in June 2024 for its subscribers. Mojang made the news official on June 4, 2024, in an article by Linn Viberg. 36 pieces of content can be accessed by subscribers, including add-ons, game worlds, skin packs, survival spawns, minigames, and more.
Ranging from high-tech security devices and magic spells to roleplaying and minigames, there's a plethora of different Minecraft Marketplace Pass content available to download and enjoy for June 2024. Since this is the case, it doesn't hurt to examine some of the new content that players can try out with their Marketplace Pass subscription.
New Minecraft Marketplace Pass content for June 2024
Overall, 36 content packs are coming to the Minecraft Marketplace Pass for June 2024, though they're relegated into different categories depending on what they provide.
From worlds to skin packs to add-ons and more, the Marketplace Pass has plenty to offer this month; all the content enriches the player experience in some form or fashion.
Here are the new content packs coming to the Marketplace Pass and their respective content categories:
Add-Ons
- Security Add-On by 4KS Studios
- Magic Spells by Cyclone
Survival Spawns
- Security Treehouse by Cubed Creations
- Secret Chest Base by Dodo Studios
- Monster Expansion by RareLoot
- Secret Bunker! by KA STUDIOS
- BE A NINJA by Kubo Studios
- Lava Block Survival by Team Visionary
- CUSTOM HEARTS! by Pickaxe Studios
Worlds
- ROOM RUSH by RareLoot
- Spy Hacker by Everbloom Games
- Original Bed Wars by Waypoint Studios
- Be A Mob by Cubed Creations
- Grave Danger 2 by Shapescape
Minigames
- Ninja Parkour by Chunklabs
- Portal Puzzle by CubeCraft Games
Roleplaying
- Wonder RP: School Edition by Wonder
- Prison Escape: City by Norvale
- Building In Berry Town by Imagiverse
- Middle School - Roleplay by Aurrora
Simulations
- Luxury Mansion by Impulse
- Jumpscare Nightmare by Everbloom Games
Character Cosmetics
- Six new character cosmetics have been introduced and can be claimed for free via the Dressing Room for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. The full costume includes a tank top, shorts, a wearable fish tank, a snorkel, a shell hat, and a pair of flippers.
Skin Packs
- Training Dragons 2 by Ninja Block
- Chicken Jockeys by Geeky Pixels
- Exceptional by Pixelusion
- Bread Friends by FTB
- Fantasy Friends by Meraki
- Friends by Podcrash
- Animal Hats by NovaEGG
- Modern Capybaras by ShapeStudio
- DIAMONDS! by Odyssey Builds
Texture Packs
- Sweet Cute Textures by HeroPixels
- Idyllic by Pathway Studios
- Wolfhound - Medieval Textures by GoE-Craft
- FIRE Resources by GoE-Craft
Mash-Up Packs
- Color City Mashup by Odyssey Builds
It should be noted that players can access this content by either subscribing to the Marketplace Pass or the Realms Plus service. Moreover, the available content changes monthly. This means players always have new Minecraft content packs to check out to diversify and spice up their gameplay in a myriad of ways.
