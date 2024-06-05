Mojang announces new Minecraft Marketplace content for June 2024

  • home icon
By Spencer Whitworth
Modified Jun 05, 2024 02:36 GMT
Mojang has announced a new slate of content packs for the Minecraft Marketplace Pass for June 2024 (Image via Mojang)

The Minecraft Marketplace Pass is getting a new collection of content to enjoy in June 2024 for its subscribers. Mojang made the news official on June 4, 2024, in an article by Linn Viberg. 36 pieces of content can be accessed by subscribers, including add-ons, game worlds, skin packs, survival spawns, minigames, and more.

Ranging from high-tech security devices and magic spells to roleplaying and minigames, there's a plethora of different Minecraft Marketplace Pass content available to download and enjoy for June 2024. Since this is the case, it doesn't hurt to examine some of the new content that players can try out with their Marketplace Pass subscription.

New Minecraft Marketplace Pass content for June 2024

The Security Add-On by 4KS Studios is one of many arriving for the Minecraft Marketplace Pass this June (Image via Mojang)
Overall, 36 content packs are coming to the Minecraft Marketplace Pass for June 2024, though they're relegated into different categories depending on what they provide.

also-read-trending Trending

From worlds to skin packs to add-ons and more, the Marketplace Pass has plenty to offer this month; all the content enriches the player experience in some form or fashion.

Here are the new content packs coming to the Marketplace Pass and their respective content categories:

Add-Ons

  • Security Add-On by 4KS Studios
  • Magic Spells by Cyclone

Survival Spawns

  • Security Treehouse by Cubed Creations
  • Secret Chest Base by Dodo Studios
  • Monster Expansion by RareLoot
  • Secret Bunker! by KA STUDIOS
  • BE A NINJA by Kubo Studios
  • Lava Block Survival by Team Visionary
  • CUSTOM HEARTS! by Pickaxe Studios

Worlds

  • ROOM RUSH by RareLoot
  • Spy Hacker by Everbloom Games
  • Original Bed Wars by Waypoint Studios
  • Be A Mob by Cubed Creations
  • Grave Danger 2 by Shapescape
The Secure Treehouse survival spawn for the Marketplace Pass (Image via Mojang)
Minigames

  • Ninja Parkour by Chunklabs
  • Portal Puzzle by CubeCraft Games

Roleplaying

  • Wonder RP: School Edition by Wonder
  • Prison Escape: City by Norvale
  • Building In Berry Town by Imagiverse
  • Middle School - Roleplay by Aurrora

Simulations

  • Luxury Mansion by Impulse
  • Jumpscare Nightmare by Everbloom Games

Character Cosmetics

  • Six new character cosmetics have been introduced and can be claimed for free via the Dressing Room for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. The full costume includes a tank top, shorts, a wearable fish tank, a snorkel, a shell hat, and a pair of flippers.
The six cosmetics players can claim in the Dressing Room as part of the Marketplace Pass (Image via Mojang)
Skin Packs

  • Training Dragons 2 by Ninja Block
  • Chicken Jockeys by Geeky Pixels
  • Exceptional by Pixelusion
  • Bread Friends by FTB
  • Fantasy Friends by Meraki
  • Friends by Podcrash
  • Animal Hats by NovaEGG
  • Modern Capybaras by ShapeStudio
  • DIAMONDS! by Odyssey Builds

Texture Packs

  • Sweet Cute Textures by HeroPixels
  • Idyllic by Pathway Studios
  • Wolfhound - Medieval Textures by GoE-Craft
  • FIRE Resources by GoE-Craft

Mash-Up Packs

  • Color City Mashup by Odyssey Builds
Sweet Cute Textures brings a candy-coated cuteness to Minecraft (Image via Mojang)
It should be noted that players can access this content by either subscribing to the Marketplace Pass or the Realms Plus service. Moreover, the available content changes monthly. This means players always have new Minecraft content packs to check out to diversify and spice up their gameplay in a myriad of ways.

