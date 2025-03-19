Mojang announces two free A Minecraft Movie-themed capes

A Minecraft Movie is just around the corner, and Mojang Studios has been building excitement around it. As part of its promotional campaign, the developer has partnered with Twitch and TikTok to reward players with two unique capes inspired by the film.

The Twitch cape is called the "Home cape," while the TikTok version is named the "Menace cape." Players can claim these items before April 6, 2025.

What to know about new A Minecraft Movie-themed capes

Minecraft's capes are unique items that cannot be traded or purchased. They are rewards available only during special events like this one.

Players who wish to obtain these items must watch a Minecraft livestream for a few minutes until the drop icon indicates that the reward has been unlocked.

For example, players can visit Twitch and search for any ongoing Minecraft livestream. Once they open a stream, a message above the chat section will display how long they need to watch the stream to unlock the reward. After completing the required watch time, a 25-digit code will be sent to players, which they can redeem on the official game website.

The process remains more or less the same for both social media platforms. One important detail to note is that the capes can only be redeemed via Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Once players claim the items, they will become available for Java Edition.

Coming to the design, the capes have unique appearances and are different from each other. The Home cape features a blue portal that transports people from the real world into the blocky Minecraft universe. The Menace cape showcases a nether portal but with a slightly altered silhouette.

What makes these capes even more interesting is the addition of a humorous 2D image of Jack Black’s face on the elytra. Black plays the character Steve in the movie, and the image depicts his bearded look.

A Minecraft Movie is scheduled for release on April 4, 2025, and features a star-studded cast, including Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Jennifer Coolidge, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen. The film is directed by Jared Hess.

