Mojang developers answer fans' question about Minecraft Dungeon

Last year's Minecraft Dungeons turned out to be a major success for Mojang. In the latest Ask Mojang video, developers have answered various questions asked by fans about Minecraft Dungeons.

Ask Mojang is a video series on Mojang's official YouTube channel. In these videos, developers answer questions asked by players through tweets or YouTube comments. The Ask Mojang series also lets developers share their own opinions, experiences, and likings.

In Ask Mojang #19, David Nisshagen (Minecraft Dungeons' Executive Producer), Laura De Llorens (Senior Game Designer), and Kristian Björk Grimberg (QA Lead), answer some questions about Minecraft Dungeons.

Developers answered questions about Minecraft Dungeons

Archie or Valorie: Who would you choose to go with to dinner?

Archie is the main antagonist, whereas Valorie is one of the protagonists players can play with. For this question, Laura answered that she would choose Archie as he's been through a lot due to the Orb of Dominance.

How do developers add mods to Minecraft Dungeons?

Minecraft Dungeons has received a lot of excellent DLCs by Mojang. Unlike its big brother, Minecraft Dungeons has a small modding community that is still exploring the game. Many modders want to take Minecraft Dungeons mods to the "next level."

Modified Minecraft mob (Image via Mojang)

Developers said they already have a feature-rich universe of Minecraft to get inspiration and ideas. For example, the elder guardians mob was retextured and remodeled for the Hidden Depths DLC.

Mobs, blocks, and items taken from Minecraft have similar functionality in Minecraft Dungeons. Creepers will explode when close to players, and pillagers will also attack the player, and so on.

Developers also shared how they added enchantments for Minecraft and modified them for Minecraft Dungeons.

Which instruments are used to create music for Minecraft Dungeons?

Many players would agree that Minecraft Dungeons has beautiful game soundtracks. Developers said they use various musical instruments to create songs. Everything except the lyrical portion is made using the computer.

Laura also mentioned the hilarious choir documented in a Dev Diaries episode. The choir was recording a song with villager sounds with complete seriousness inside a beautiful church. She called it "one of the most amazing things" she ever saw.

Is there a connection between the lore of Minecraft Dungeons and original Minecraft?

Developers have officially confirmed this by saying there are many connections between Dungeons and the original Minecraft. As obvious from its name, both games are from the same universe.

Both are deeply connected, but developers don't make it too obvious to create a sense of mystery for both games.

Subscribe to Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul