Mojang to release limited Minecraft behind-the-screens book as part of 15th year anniversary

Minecraft's unique visual style has helped it stand out from the competition. In fact, the rougher developer art Minecraft used to have is part of what initially made the visual style so striking. Mojang Studios appears to be aware of this fact, with a recent announcement regarding a piece of 15th-anniversary merchandise proving this.

A tweet by popular Minecraft YouTuber Eckosoldier recently has brought a new book, The World of Minecraft, to many new eyes. It details the game's history, including its gorgeous art style and servers. Everything currently known about this interesting book can be found below.

Minecraft's 15th-anniversary visual history book

The special edition version

The three different special edition covers side-by-side (Image via Mojang/Amazon)

The version of the book shown by Eckosoldier on X was, as previously mentioned, a special collector's copy. These copies are limited to 1000 worldwide and will each have a serial number to designate their place in the lineup. There are only a few British listings, all for roughly £185, which equates to about $230 USD.

This is inarguably expensive. However, fans and potential buyers should note that the book doesn't release until September this year. This is a few months after the actual 15th anniversary, which is in May this year.

The regular version

The regular cover for the book (Image via Mojang/Amazon)

While this collector's edition of the game's visual history is stunning, its price tag and rarity will make it difficult for fans to acquire. Thankfully, this isn't the only version of the book Mojang is releasing. There is also a regular version, listed for preorder online. Most marketplaces have listed it for roughly $36 USD, but this is subject to change based on demand.

As mentioned, the book's release date is September this year, meaning that any orders placed now are simply reordered. It's a shame, however, that the physical book won't be out in time for the proper 15th anniversary, but it's exciting to see it nevertheless. That being said, it will be released early enough to make for an amazing Minecraft-themed Christmas present.

May is inarguably a huge month for both Mojang and Minecraft since it is the 15th anniversary. Mojang has remained silent on whether there will be any large-scale events for the occasion, but one can expect something to be done considering there was a celebration on its 10th anniversary. One of the most memorable aspects of this was the community map.

Only time will tell, and fans should watch out for both the game's official website and X accounts to avoid missing any important announcements leading up to May.