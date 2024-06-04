Mojang Studios could have added different interior design features to Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update

Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update is set to release on June 13, 2024. It will come with a plethora of new features like trial chambers, breeze and bogged mobs, mace, paintings, and more. Several new building blocks and paintings can be used by players to decorate their builds from the inside. However, there are many other interior design-related features Mojang Studios could have added.

Some highly craved interior design features are still missing from the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update.

Interior design features Mojang Studios could have added to Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update

Furniture blocks could have been added to Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update

Mojang Studios could have added more interior design features apart from paintings. (Image via Mojang Studios)

It is safe to say that building is one of the core gameplay features of the sandbox title. There are still many players who have not yet entered the End to finish the game but have mastered the art of constructing some of the most stunning structures.

Right from the beginning, when the game was still young, the player base felt the need for several interior design features that could have been added to the game. While they used stairs and slabs and make-believe chairs and tables, many in the community have craved actual furniture blocks in the game.

While new paintings and banners coming with the 1.21 update are a welcome addition, they are not the most craved or requested interior design feature from the community.

Furniture like chairs, couches, and tables, are some of the most basic ones players crave in the form of blocks. Many builds also have special beds, make-believe kitchens, and more that would massively benefit if Mojang Studios created a new set of beds or interactive kitchen appliances as blocks.

Popularity of Minecraft's furniture mods

Furniture mods are massively popular in the community. (Image via CurseForge)

The demands of the community are reflected in the modding scene for Minecraft. The mods that add all kinds of interior design features to the game are extremely popular among players.

Mods like Mr. Crayfish's furniture mod have more than 80,000,000 downloads on the CurseForge website alone. This clearly shows how much players would love to have actual furniture in Minecraft. Even the new furniture mods that have been released recently have thousands of downloads already.

In conclusion, Mojang Studios could have added brand-new furniture blocks to Minecraft 1.21, which has been a constant demand from the community. Of course, there are all kinds of mods to quench a builder's thirst for new blocks, but the developers could add them to the vanilla version itself. Only time will tell whether they will do so in future updates.

