Mojang Studios is adding long-awaited features with upcoming Minecraft updates, but some are still missing

Back in October 2023, Mojang Studios announced Minecraft 1.21 update and introduced a few new features for it. As time went by, they introduced more additions to the update. A few months after the announcement, the developers decided to bring some of the features early in the minor 1.20.5 installment.

Some of these features were craved by players for quite some time. Hence, they were delighted to see them being added in future updates. On the other hand, Mojang Studios has not yet introduced a few highly-requested features.

Upcoming Minecraft updates will arrive with many player-requested features but miss out on some

Highly requested features that are confirmed for future Minecraft updates

Wolf armor and variants

Wolf armor and wolf variants (Image via Mojang Studios)

Two of the most requested features that will be added with 1.20.5 are wolf armor and wolf variants.

Since wolves are one of the most popular in-game pets, the community always thought of ways to protect them. They even created some mods that add custom armor for wolves. Now, however, the developers are officially adding them to the game with the help of a new mob called Armadillo.

Furthermore, they are adding eight new wolf variants with the Minecraft 1.20.5 update. Until now, wolves have only featured a single variant. Hence, the community also craved different kinds of wolves and made custom mods for them. Thankfully, the player base could explore and tame various wolves from different biomes.

Hardcore mode

Bedrock Edition will get hardcore mode (Image via Mojang Studios)

When it comes to Bedrock Edition, its playerbase frequently debates how they do not get some features that are exclusive to Java Edition. One of these features is the popular hardcore mode. It is the most difficult mode and prevents players from respawning once they die. With the 1.21 update, Mojang Studios will add hardcore mode to Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft 1.21 update will also bring new copper and tuff blocks, making these two materials more useful in the game. Previously, tuff blocks had no use whatsoever and were simply generated deep underground. Now, they can be crafted into a plethora of building blocks.

Mace

Mace will be added with the 1.21 update (Image via Mojang Studios)

In the past, the community has also occasionally discussed a new weapon in Minecraft. Mojang Studios has fulfilled that request as well, by introducing the mace. This new hammer-like weapon can be crafted using new breeze rods and a heavy core. It has a unique damage mechanic that boosts its attack damage as the falling height of a player increases.

A few long-awaited features Mojang Studios has not yet announced

Revamped End dimension

Minecraft End Dimension badly needs an update (Image via Mojang Studios)

Although the 1.20.5 and 1.21 updates will soon bring some highly requested features, some of the player base's desired additions are still nowhere to be found.

One of the biggest talking points in the community is how old the End dimension looks and feels. Minecraft's last dimension, where players enter to fight and defeat the final boss mob Ender Dragon, has been untouched by the developers for several years now. Hence, thousands of players frequently discuss when Mojang Studios will update the desolate realm.

Updating old Overworld biomes

Concept art for birch forest (Image via Mojang Studios)

Another area the player base wants Mojang Studios to work in is updating some of the old Overworld biomes. Back in 2021, the developers showcased a concept art of a revised birch forest. Most people in the community fell in love with the concept and were enraged when developers scrapped the concept for the upcoming update.

Though they have added new unique biomes like mangrove swamps and cherry groves, many are still waiting for age-old biomes to get a revamp.

For several years now, Minecraft has housed three dimensions: Overworld, Nether, and End. The progression and connection from one realm to another are unique and are still being discovered by new players.

Adding a new dimension

The Warden statue in Ancient Cities can be the gateway to a brand new dimension (Image via Mojang Studios)

However, a few in the community have also craved a new dimension. Their desire was clearly visible when Mojang Studios announced the new ancient city with a mysterious warden statue in the middle. Many believed the warden statue to be the gateway into a brand new dimension filled with sculk blocks and new warden-like entities.

For April Fools' Day in 2024, Mojang Studios created a new dimension that was hilariously focused on poisonous potatoes. Despite it being a parody dimension, the player base loved the idea and even wanted the potato realm to be in the official update, despite it being out of place and disconnected from the rest of the feature list.