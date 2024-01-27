Mojang officially names the upcoming Minecraft 1.20.5 update

Mojang has officially named the Minecraft 1.20.5 update, which is surprising since it is a minor update. However, given that it is adding a major new feature to the game, the new mob armadillo, it has officially been termed the "Armadillo Update." Apart from various bug fixes Mojang usually adds in these smaller installments, they are also adding the 2023 mob vote winner and all its features.

The name of the update was mentioned in a recent Minecraft Monthly video, where Vu Bui (Chief Content Officer of Mojang) started the show and said:

"Today, we will be talking Armadillo Update..."

The Armadillo was introduced back in October 2023 and was part of the annual mob vote competition alongside other mobs, crabs, and penguins. The cute savanna-dwelling mob won the vote by quite a lot, partially because it was officially bringing wolf armor to the game.

At first, the armadillo was meant to be released with the next major Minecraft 1.21 update. However, Mojang decided to include it in the game through 1.20's last minor update, 1.20.5. The mob underwent minor bug fixes and texture changes before becoming an official part of 1.20.5.

As of this writing, the release date of the Minecraft 1.20.5 update is still unknown. Currently, only five snapshots of it have been released.

Features coming with Minecraft 1.20.5 Armadillo Update

Of course, the main feature that is released with 1.20.5 will be the armadillo mob itself. This cute creature will spawn in warm biomes like badlands and savanna biomes and their sub-biomes. These are quite small and uncommon. When the player will run towards them, they will get scared and shrink into their shells. Another fascinating feature about armadillos is that cave spiders and regular spiders are scared of these cute mobs.

When the new brush tool is used on them, they will drop a brand new item called scute. These scutes currently have only one use, which is to craft a new wolf armor in Minecraft.

Armadillo's scutes can be obtained when the mob is brushed, and the scutes can craft wolf armor (Image via Mojang)

The wolf armor is another important feature of the Minecraft 1.20.5 update. Only those wolves that are tamed can wear wolf armor. It gives armor protection of 11, which is equivalent to diamond horse armor. If players want to remove the armor, it can be done using shears.

Apart from these main features, the Minecraft 1.20.5 update will also add a new transfer command that allows someone to transfer players to another dedicated server. Turtle's scutes will no longer be called "scutes" in the game since a new kind of scute is being added with armadillos.