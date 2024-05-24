Mojang Studios should bring special event maps to Minecraft Java Edition

Mojang Studios has always conducted special Minecraft events that are either hosted annually or to commemorate a milestone. The developer never fails to host a massive in-game party every time it celebrates a new update or a landmark. However, it has done so only on Bedrock Edition, leaving Java Edition out of the loop.

While Mojang Studios continues to pick Bedrock Edition for any in-game event, Java Edition should also receive some love.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Why Mojang Studios should also host events on Minecraft Java Edition

Bedrock Edition has always received special event maps

Minecraft's 15th anniversary map was exclusive to Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang Studios)

For several years now, Mojang has hosted various events online for millions of players to enjoy.

Along with its official livestreams and videos showcasing everything new it has been working on, the developer also creates a special server and invites players for a more immersive experience. These event maps and areas are mostly multiplayer and are active for a limited duration.

Mojang has been hosting mob vote competitions through a special event area in the game, which is joinable by a plethora of players. The studio has also created a special map for Minecraft's 15th anniversary celebrations. However, all these spaces are created exclusively available on Bedrock Edition.

Mojang Studios could host special servers or create maps for Java Edition

Special add-ons and map should also be available for Java Edition (Image via Mojang Studios)

While Bedrock Edition gets all the special Minecraft maps and event servers, the same can be done for Java Edition.

There are public Java servers like Hypixel that can host thousands of players. This means Mojang Studios can create multiple Java Edition servers and celebrate various events on them.

Special maps can also be created for Java Edition users in the form of worlds. These worlds can then be downloaded and installed.

New character creator space for Java Edition

Java Edition should also receive more gifts during special events (Image via Mojang Studios)

Whenever Mojang hosts any special Minecraft event, it often gives out various in-game goodies as gifts to players. Since Bedrock Edition has introduced a new character creator space, where players can apply special skin customization items, it ends up getting a lot more gifts compared to Java Edition.

While many Java enthusiasts hail the simplicity of their edition, it would never hurt for it to also receive a special character creator section, where players can customize their skins, change capes, and more. This could allow Mojang to add more items to it.

