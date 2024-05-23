Minecraft Bedrock vs Java multiplayer: How different are the two?

One of the longest-running divides in the Minecraft community is the one between Java and Bedrock. Java is the original version of the game, while Bedrock is the Microsoft-funded rewrite in C++. Each of these versions has unique quirks and features, making each of them worth playing in their own way. One of the biggest differences between them is in their multiplayer aspect.

Every major difference between Java Edition and Bedrock Edition multiplayer is touched on below, along with what makes them so significant.

Minecraft Multiplayer: Java vs Bedrock

Ease of use

The multiplayer toggle found in Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

A huge difference between Minecraft's two different multiplayers is how easy it is to get a game running.

Java Edition servers, for all of the extra possibilities they have over their Bedrock counterparts, require a lot more setup for truly private servers. There are specific jar files to track down, as well as a requirement to forward ports in a router's settings or third-party programs that can feign a LAN connection.

Bedrock multiplayer, on the other hand, is much simpler to get started. All a player needs to do is switch the multiplayer toggle to the "On" position and invite some friends. Realms and Realms Plus also give players an official option for a 24/7 server for a small monthly fee. Additionally, Minecraft Realms Plus gives players access to the rotating monthly content found in the Marketplace Pass.

Server variety

Some of the featured servers found on consoles (Image via Mojang)

Another large difference between Java and Bedrock multiplayer can be found in the variety of servers available to players.

Java Edition has unlimited amazing Minecraft servers since players are able to connect directly to an external IP. This is also the case for Bedrock PC players.

Console Bedrock players, however, aren't so lucky. Since Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony all disallow direct IP connections on their platforms, it's impossible to connect to servers the way a player normally would.

Instead, these platforms only have access to a small list of Minecraft featured servers, as well as private open worlds and Realms.

Crossplay

Crossplay capability is another huge difference between Bedrock and Java multiplayer.

Java Edition is exclusive to PCs, and one can only play multiplayer with games on the same version and with the same mods installed.

However, Bedrock offers the same version of the game, no matter what platform it is on. This allows Bedrock players to play together across platforms and different devices.

Third-party content

A modded multiplayer survival base (Image via Mojang)

One of the biggest differences between Minecraft Java and Bedrock is the third-party content they have access to.

Java Edition has no shortage of massive mods, many of which come with pre-made server files to use. The closest thing to these mods that Bedrock has are the new addons and survival worlds found in the game's Marketplace.

This gives Java a huge advantage when it comes to the third-party content available for multiplayer. Essentially, any custom Minecraft modpack can be converted into a server to play on with friends.

