5 best Minecraft Hunger Games servers in 2024

Hunger Games is still a well-liked and exciting multiplayer game option in the huge globe of Minecraft servers, where players must outlive their rivals in a competition akin to a battle royale. The game mode has been around since the early days of Minecraft and is based on the popular book and movie series The Hunger Games featuring Jennifer Lawrence.

When it comes to the best Minecraft Hunger Games servers of 2024, there are a number of servers that have stuck with gamers because of their engaging gameplay and distinctive characteristics.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Top Minecraft Hunger Games servers in 2024

1) MoxMC

IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a very fun server (Image via Mojang)

Being a top-tier Minecraft Hunger Games server, MoxMC is renowned for its lively community and competitive gameplay. Players will face dynamic challenges that make the experience fascinating and new as they explore a range of Hunger Games maps, each with unique terrain and strategic options.

Because of the server's dedication to frequent upgrades and activities, players seeking a vibrant and competitive gaming environment can always find something new to explore on MoxMC. This makes the server a popular choice among Hunger Games fans.

MoxMC also has many other game modes available, such as Minecraft SMP, Prison, and many others that are constantly being developed and worked on. If you've been searching for a server with a welcoming and kind community, be sure to try MoxMC.

2) Hypixel

IP Address: hypixel.net

Hypixel, a major force in the world of Minecraft servers, including Hunger Games, is well-known for its wide range of game modes and large user base. Hypixel provides fans of The Hunger Games with a professional gameplay experience, allowing them to demonstrate their abilities in hectic and fast-paced conflicts.

Players will enjoy the server's creative mini-games, well-made maps, and frequent content upgrades, which reinforce Hypixel's reputation as a premier location for intense, competitive gaming. If you've somehow never heard of Hypixel, you won't be disappointed.

3) BlocksMC

IP Address: blocksmc.com

BlocksMC's commitment to delivering a smooth and engaging gaming experience has allowed it to establish itself as one of the best Hunger Games servers. The server provides participants with a variety of Hunger Games modes to test their coordination and skill, from classic free-for-all matches to team-based competitions.

Furthermore, BlocksMC's strong anti-cheat system and engaged staff foster a fair and cheat-free gameplay atmosphere, which raises the server's overall competitiveness and integrity. If you've been searching for a Hunger Games server that is available on the cracked version of the game, BlocksMC is a fun choice.

4) Gamster

IP Address: mc.gamster.org

Gamster is a great Hunger Games server (Image via Mojang)

Gamster has become a well-known Minecraft Hunger Games server because of its emphasis on accessibility, gameplay that is easy for beginners, and fun community activities. The server is a great option for those who are new to the Hunger Games game mode because of its easy-to-use UI and simple rules, which enable users to get right into the action and enjoy the suspense of survival struggles.

Gamster is a great choice for gamers wishing to explore the world of Minecraft Hunger Games because of its vibrant and social gaming environment, which fosters friendly rivalry and camaraderie among users due to its interactive features and active player base. Like BlocksMC, Gamster is another server that allows cracked users to join.

5) Advancius Network

IP Address: mc.advancius.net

Prioritizing inclusivity and pleasure, Advancius Network has become a well-known Minecraft Hunger Games server by emphasizing player satisfaction and community participation. This server as its name suggests is not just a Hunger Games server but also offers a multitude of other game modes for all to enjoy.

Advancius Network makes sure that every Hunger Games match is an exciting and unique experience by creating special features and activities that promote camaraderie among competitors and ensure the formation of enduring connections within the community.