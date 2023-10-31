Most efficient way to combine Minecraft enchantments

In Minecraft, players can apply enchantments to tools, weapons, and armor parts. These are special powerups that help players fight, defend themselves, mine blocks more efficiently, and simply play the game more efficiently. Each gear has some exclusive enchantments, while powerups can be for multiple items. When it comes to combining enchantments with one another, there are multiple ways of doing so.

Here is one of the best methods for efficiently combining enchantments in Minecraft:

How to combine enchantments in Minecraft efficiently

1) Always get enchanted books

Enchanted books from librarians and chests can have specific enchantments to be applied to items in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Enchanted books are items that can be applied to any tool, weapon, or armor part, depending on what kind of enchantment it is. After applying it, the book disappears, and the enchantment gets applied to the gear.

Furthermore, enchanted books can be combined with each other, though they still follow the incompatibility between certain enchantments.

Hence, you must always try to get enchanted books, either from librarian villagers or from chest loot. Though you could also enchant regular books with an enchanting table, you will get random enchantments that you might not need. Moreover, it can hamper the combining porcess.

Getting enchanted books from librarian villager is the best way to get every enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Since the new villager trading mechanics have not been introduced in the stable version of the game yet, players can still quickly exploit them. They can still get several librarian villagers, each trading every single enchantment in the game. This can be done by breaking the lectern again and again to shuffle the trading list.

2) Combine each enchanted book with the item

Each enchanted book must be applied to the item one by one on an anvil in Minecraft to be efficient and use less enchantment cost (Image via Mojang)

Once several enchanted books are obtained or created, you can start adding each of them to any item you want to enchant—a weapon, tool, or armor.

The process of adding enchantments one by one to an item can be done on an anvil, which is a block that allows players to repair, combine enchantments, and rename items. The efficiency aspect of these combinations is based on how many XP levels each combination is taking.

Hence, several enchanted books are added to an item one by one to efficiently combine enchantments and save cost. Of course, you must do this carefully and think hard before combining enchantments, since it is an irreversible action.

Once all the enchantments are combined, you will have one of the most powerful enchanted items that can help you with a lot of activities in the game, whether it is mining and managing blocks or fighting with enemies.