What does multishot do in Minecraft?

Multishot is a useful crossbow enchantment in Minecraft. This enchantment helps players save on arrows and deal extra damage to mobs. Basically, the multishot enchantment shoots out three arrows for every singular arrow in a player's inventory.

Many Minecraft players use crossbows, and this is one of the most common enchantments that players use. The multishot enchantment is a useful one, which requires quite a few levels at the enchantment table. Nonetheless, many players make great use of their resources to get the best crossbow possible.

Some players may not know a lot about the multishot enchantment and need in-depth information about this enchantment.

What is the multishot enchantment in Minecraft?

The multishot enchantment is a niche enchantment that can only be used on crossbows. This enchantment will shoot three arrows for the cost of one arrow. This enchantment only has one level.

Each time the player goes to shoot one arrow with the crossbow, they will end up shooting three all at once. The center arrow is lined up to where the player is pointing, and the other two are 10 degrees off to the left and right.

The multishot enchantment was first added in Minecraft update 1.14 when crossbows were also added to the game.

Other enchantments

Advertisement

Minecraft's crossbow enchantments (Image via alisonhandley.blogspot.com)

The multishot enchantment is one of three other crossbow enchantments that cannot be used in conjunction with each other. These other two enchantments are quickshot and piercing. Minecraft players must choose to put one of the three on their crossbow.

Quickshot is an enchantment that allows for faster crossbow recharge. This enchantment has three levels. Piercing is an enchantment that allows for players to shoot through multiple mobs. This enchantment has four levels.

Multishot is very similar and comparable to the infinity bow enchantment. These two enchantments are similar but do have major differences.

The infinity bow enchantment is much better, allowing players to shoot their bows infinitely with only one arrow. Multishot still requires the player to have a lot of arrows in their inventory.

Multishot quarks

Multishot crossbow shooting fireworks (Image via bugs.mojang)

Multishot is a very useful enchantment for players fighting large swarms of mobs, players, or enemies. This is because multishot can shoot more than one arrow at a time.

A major downside to this enchantment is that players can't hit the same mob twice in one shot. This means that if all three of the multishot arrows hit the same mob, the mob would receive one arrow of damage.

Advertisement

This effectively defeats the purpose of multishot. This also means that multishot is a very niche enchantment that is only valuable to use when fighting large groups of enemies in Minecraft.

When a crossbow is enchanted with multishot, even though the player can shoot for the cost of one arrow, the crossbow's durability will still go down by three points each time the player uses it. This means the player should definitely have some level of unbreaking on the crossbow if they hope to keep it for a long time.

Like regular crossbows, multishot enchanted crossbows can also shoot three firework rockets for the cost of one. This can make for a lot of colorful fun in Minecraft.