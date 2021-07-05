Nether mobs in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Minecraft worlds are split into three dimensions: the overworld, the nether realm, and the end. When joining a new world, players spawn in the calm and peaceful overworld. But this is not forever, as players will soon have to venture into the hellish nether dimension.

The nether dimension is the opposite of the overworld. Instead of beautiful oceans, players will find fiery lava oceans all over the nether realm. This biome also features some of the most terrifying and dangerous mobs in Minecraft.

This article covers everything players need to know about mobs exclusive to the nether realm.

All you need know about nether mobs in Minecraft

Zombified piglins

Zombified piglin, previously known as zombie pigman, is an undead type mob in Minecraft. Unlike the overworld zombies, zombified piglins prefer to mind their own business rather than attacking players. However, if a player hits a zombie piglin, all nearby piglins will attack the player.

Players can manipulate their behavior and lure them into a trap. Since they spawn in large numbers, zombified piglins are an excellent source of XP. They also drop gold nuggets or ingots upon dying. Players can create zombified piglin farms to get tons of gold in Minecraft.

Piglin

Piglins in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Piglins are the opposite variant of zombified piglin with sanity left in their body. They like to protect their territory and hence attack any players in their sight. Piglins love gold for some reason, so they don't show hostility towards players with any piece of gold armor.

Due to their affinity for gold, piglins will also barter various items for gold. Just throw a gold ingot at them to get goodies like ender pearls, crying obsidian, quartz, etc.

In bastion remnants, players will have to face piglin brutes. These mobs deal heavy damage and do not care if a player is wearing gold or giving them gold. Their only goal is to drive players away and protect loot chests.

Striders

Striders in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Striders were added to Minecraft in the 1.16 nether update. They are one of the few mobs that do not try to kill players. Striders prefer to live on lava and have a unique ability to walk on lava.

Players can put a saddle on a strider and ride it like a horse. This way, players can travel on lava but be aware of ghast spawning in the lava ocean. Like pigs, players have to use a warped fungus on a fishing rod to move striders toward the desired direction.

Magma cubes

Small magma cubes (Image via Minecraft fandom)

Magma cubes are similar to the slimes found in the overworld of Minecraft. They share the same behavior and have the ability to split into small sizes on dying. Instead of slime balls, magma cubes drop magma balls.

Ghast

Ghasts are definitely one of the most annoying mobs in Minecraft. They will spawn out of nowhere and start shooting explosions at players. The good thing is they have low HP. Players can quickly kill them from a safe distance and obtain ghast tear and gun powder.

Hoglin

Hoglins in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Hoglins were added to Minecraft in the nether update. They look like an upgraded and dangerous version of pigs as they drop pork chops upon dying. Hoglins are hostile toward players and can launch them into the air.

Even though they are pretty strong, hoglins are scared of warped fungi. Players can use warped fungi to scare hoglins away.

Blaze

Blazes (Image via Minecraft)

Blazes can only be found inside nether fortresses. These flaming mobs drop blaze rods after they die. A blaze rod is a necessary item required for completing Minecraft. Blaze rods are turned into blaze powder, which is used for crafting the eyes of ender, brewing potions, etc.

Wither skeletons

Wither skeletons are one of the strongest nether mobs as they can inflict the wither effect upon players. Players should quickly kill wither skeletons before they attack. They have a tiny chance of dropping their skulls. Using wither skulls, players can spawn a wither boss and defeat it to obtain the nether star.

